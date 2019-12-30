Is Netflix feeling the heat from Disney+? The Mouse House's new streaming service arrived in November, and so far, it's been a runaway success. And though Netflix hasn't really revealed its true feelings about the new competition, its new batch of content suggests that the streaming giant may be gunning for Disney. That's because the new movies and shows on Netflix this week include a load of favorite films that you grew up with, which are sure to give '80s and '90s babies some childhood flashbacks on par with Disney's nostalgia factory.

This week alone, Netflix is unveiling a pair of all time classic family films in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. They've also got Ferris Bueller's Day Day Off for the '80s kids; Free Willy, Dragonheart, and the first two live-action Ninja Turtles movies for the '90s kids; and New York Minute and A Cinderella Story for kids who came of age in the early 2000s. Your move, Disney+.

And don't worry, even if you're not in a nostalgic mood, you'll still find plenty to watch on Netflix this week. Since Disney+ doesn't do adult content, Netflix maintains its edge there, with a load of R-rated movies, adult dramas, and a new original series that's all about s-e-x. So take a look below at the best of Netflix's offerings this week.

1. 'Heartbreakers' - Dec. 31 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This rom-com starring Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt as a scheming mother and daughter is all kinds of underrated.

2. The Pierce Brosnan Bond Collection - Dec. 31 BreadCrustCouncil on YouTube All four of the fifth James Bond's films arrive on Netflix just in time for the new year. That's GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

3. '21' - Jan. 1 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube The ensemble heist film was a surprise hit a decade ago. Now's your chance to find out why.

4. 'A Cinderella Story' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Hilary Duff stars in this cult-classic teen rom-com.

5. 'Catch Me If You Can' - Jan. 1 Catch Me If You Can - Trailer on YouTube Tom Hanks pursues Leonardo DiCaprio in this relentlessly entertaining dramedy from Steven Spielberg.

6. 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Fun fact: The book this classic kids movie is based on was written by Ian Fleming, the very same author who created James Bond.

7. 'Chloe' - Jan. 1 Sony Pictures Classics on YouTube Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson, and Amanda Seyfried star in this 2009 erotic thriller.

8. 'Dragonheart' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Not only will you find this 1996 fantasy on Netflix this week, but you'll also be able to stream its two direct-to-video sequels. Yay?

9. 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The John Hughes classic is a classic for a reason, and has arguably aged better than some of his other high school movies.

10. 'Free Willy' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Oh look, it's the movie that made every kid in the '90s want to grow up to be a marine biologist.

11. 'Good Girls': Season 2 - Jan. 1 TV Promos on YouTube The second season of this NBC drama arrives on Netflix to find the gang encountering an ever-increasing list of complications.

12. 'Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle' - Jan. 1 Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle - Trailer on YouTube The first film of this comedy franchise remains refreshingly simple and funny.

13. 'Hitch' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube 15 years on, this rom-com is still one of star Will Smith's most re-watchable films.

14. 'Inception' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Before Tenet hits theaters later this year, you should re-watch the film that cemented Christopher Nolan as one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation.

15. 'Julie & Julia' - Jan. 1 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube This feel-good film from Nora Ephron is based on a true story.

16. 'Kate & Leopold' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This fantasy rom-com sees Hugh Jackman as a man out of time who falls in love with Meg Ryan.

17. 'Kill Bill: Vols. 1 & 2' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Both installments of Quentin Tarantino's revenge epic are slicing and dicing their way on to Netflix.

18. 'Kingpin' - Jan. 1 Kingpin - Trailer on YouTube One of the '90s most-underrated comedies features an unforgettable turn from Bill Murray.

19. 'Kiss The Girls' - Jan. 1 Kiss the Girls - Trailer on YouTube Morgan Freeman stars in this James Patterson adaptation that happens to be one of the best crime films of the '90s.

20. 'Messiah' - Jan. 1 Netflix on YouTube This new original series stars Michelle Monaghan as a CIA officer who investigates a mysterious man who claims to be the second coming of Jesus.

21. 'Monster-In-Law' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Will J. Lo win an Oscar this year for Hustlers? Maybe! But she definitely didn't win one for this 2005 rom-com.

22. 'New York Minute' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This film marked the end of an era, as it was the last of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's string of movies.

23. 'Pan's Labyrinth' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This dark fantasy masterpiece is one of director Guillermo del Toro's best films.

24. 'Shrek Forever After' - Jan. 1 DreamWorksTV on YouTube The fourth and — so far — final Shrek movie is hitting Netflix to once again upend your fairy tale expectations.

25. 'Spinning Out' - Jan. 1 Netflix on YouTube This original drama series takes place in the high-stakes world of Olympic-level figure skating.

26. 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: I & II' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube You can now stream the first two live-action TMNT films from the early '90s, creepy puppets and Vanilla Ice included.

27. 'The Circle' - Jan. 1 Netflix on YouTube This new Netflix reality game show puts its contestants in the same building, but their contact is limited to what they share on social media. Art imitating life, much?

28. 'The Lord Of The Rings: II & III' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube You'll have to find The Fellowship of the Ring elsewhere, but two Lord of the Rings movies are better than none!

29. 'The Naked Gun: I & II' - Jan. 1 Blockbuster on YouTube The first two installments of this hilarious Leslie Nielsen series are guaranteed to make you bust a gut.

30. 'The Ring' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube One of the scariest movies of this millennium will remind you why you stopped watching VHS.

31. 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Matt Damon is super unsettling in this early career role.

32. 'Tremors' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This campy cult-classic eventually became and even campier (and less classic) franchise, but the original remains a fun distraction.

33. 'True Grit' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This Western put Hailee Steinfeld on the map, and is one of the greatest remakes every produced.

34. 'Up In The Air' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube One of George Clooney's most popular films is either terribly depressing or very uplifting depending on how you look at it.

35. 'What Lies Beneath' - Jan. 1 What Lies Beneath - Trailer on YouTube This 20-year-old ghost story has some shocking twists and a high-powered cast.

36. 'Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory' - Jan. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube One of the most iconic films ever arrives on Netflix this week, so start rehearsing the lyrics to its classic songs now.

37. 'Sex, Explained': Season 1 - Jan. 2 Netflix on YouTube This new Netflix series examines that thing we all do but aren't supposed to talk about.