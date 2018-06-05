Back in February, it was announced that Warner Bros. would be bringing forth yet another reboot of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, based on Roald Dahl's classic children's book. While many didn't see the revival as a necessity, a recent report from Collider suggested that Willy Wonka may be played by Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling, or Ezra Miller. The news of the actors being considered has seemingly caused a major change of heart for fans of the franchise, who are expressing their excitement on Twitter.

Wonka was originally portrayed by Gene Wilder portrayed Wonka in the initial 1971 film adaptation,Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp later picked up the role, playing Wonka in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The upcoming revamp — which Comicbook.com reported will give Willy Wonka his own origin story — is said to explain how the eccentric candy man came into his riches, while revealing some background about how his quirky and elaborate chocolate kingdom began.

Should he sign on, Glover, who's notably taken the entertainment world by storm the past few years, would become the first person of color to appear in the role. The multi-hyphenate talent is currently appearing in Solo: A Star Wars Story, while creating, producing, writing, and starring in FX's hit series Atlanta. He also simultaneously leads a double life as rapper/singer Childish Gambino, recently releasing the single and culturally powerful music video This Is America just this past May.

Gosling, who quickly rose to mainstream attention after his appearance in 2004's romance film The Notebook, would also be an amazing selection for the coveted role. The Academy Award nominee recently gave outstanding performances in La La Land and Blade Runner 2049, and would be a major draw for legions of adoring fans. Meanwhile, Miller, who played The Flash in Justice League, is currently gearing up to reprise his role as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Although no details about the film or its prospective stars have been confirmed, it goes without saying that any of these three entertainers would be a great addition to the storyline. Looking at their impressive résumés, it shouldn't be surprising that they may be on the shortlist, but it is something fans seemingly never knew they needed. Their reactions are truly priceless.

1. Game-Changer

Details that Glover could be come the film's titular star completely changed the narrative for one commenter.

2. It's Hard To Decide

One fan is rooting for Gosling to get the part, but would ultimately be excited to see any of the three contenders in the role.

3. It's Mind-Blowing

Just the idea of having Miller play Willy Wonka has this fan screaming with joy.

4. It'll Make You Have A Change Of Heart

This fan was initially not into the idea of bringing forth another version of the Willy Wonka story. That is, until word got out that Glover and Miller were being considered as leads.

5. Team Ezra

Sharing the same sentiments as others who felt that another Willy Wonka film was unnecessary, this fan did a complete about-face after hearing that Miller may participate.

6. Gosling's Got It

One commenter feels that Gosling would give the movie his all due to the claim the film's original star, Gene Wilder, was one of Gosling "biggest influences."

7. Gotta Have Glover

The news of Glover's possible involvement has one fan realzing what they've been missing in life.

8. It's So Necessary

One fan feels like they deserve to see Miller in the role.

9. Résumé Ready

Many pointed out Glover's performance as Teddy Perkins in his FX show Atlanta as proof that he could easily step into the role of Willy Wonka.

10. Triple Threat

Meanwhile, this fan has an idea that would potentially allow three to star in the film.

11. No One Can Beat Gene Wilder

Although there were many totally on board for a revamp starring Glover, Gosling, or Miller, there were some who don't feel that anyone could ever live up to the magic that Wilder created in his early '70s portrayal of Wonka.

While fans may remain undecided about which actor they deem worthy enough to walk in Wilder's shoes for the Willy Wonka adaptation, it seems that many agree that Glover, Gosling, and Miller could bring about a brand-new creative direction to the film's narrative.