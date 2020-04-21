Calling all former Dunder Mifflin associates: The Office cast will reunite for a virtual coffee date to aid coronavirus relief efforts. Creed Bratton (Creed), Kate Flannery (Meredith), Oscar Nuñez (Oscar), and Melora Hardin (Jan) have partnered with Variety Boys & Girls Club, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that supports underserved children, to provide meals and supplies to families in need. In Omaze’s video shared on April 21, the cast encouraged fans to donate to the organization at omaze.com/theoffice, as well as enter for a chance to win a virtual coffee date with them — “World’s Best Boss” mug optional.

“There’s so many nonprofits that are suffering right now, particularly, the Variety Boys & Girls Club here in L.A.,” Flannery began the video. Nuñez added, “So we thought, why not get together with a few Office fans and see if we can help them out?” After Hardin introduced the contest, Bratton teased, “We’re gonna have so much fun. We’ll get to know each other, talk about the show, I’ll get your credit card information, and I’ll tell you some juicy behind-the-scenes gossip.”

“We’re gonna talk, we’re gonna sing, we’re gonna laugh,” Flannery added. (Perhaps a rendition of “That One Night,” the pop rock ballad sung by Jan’s assistant Hunter, will be featured). Per Omaze, the winner will video chat with the actors and be able to hear stories and ask all their burning questions. And, while donations aren’t necessary to enter or win the sweepstake, the cast encouraged fans to help out the organization. Really, it's the least Office fans can do.

Omaze on YouTube

The contest comes after other Office stars have staged virtual reunions amid the health crisis. In late March, John Krasinksi launched his YouTube series Some Good News with Steve Carell as his inaugural guest to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary. He had Rainn Wilson on a few weeks later as part of his SGN Prom. Meanwhile, Jenna Fischer and Wilson reunited on Wilson’s SoulPancake series Hey There, Human on April 20. In the clip, Fischer displayed her Dundie Awards for “Whitest Sneakers” and “Longest Engagement” and Wilson bartered some toilet paper in exchange for her bread.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.