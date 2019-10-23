November is right around the corner, which means many movies and TV series will once again bid adieu to Netflix. But, before that happens, there is one movie you need to watch before it leaves Netflix in November: Coco. The Disney/Pixar film tells a touching story filled with colorful scenes and unforgettable music — and you're going to want to give it another watch before it leaves the streaming site for good on Nov. 29.

The 2017 hit tells the story of 12-year-old Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez). Miguel's an aspiring musician and hopes to one day be as great as the late legend Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), who he also believes is his great-grandfather. But, there is one problem: Miguel's family has banned music. That doesn't stop Miguel from entering the Land of the Dead and embarking on a journey to find Ernesto.

And, like all Pixar movies, Coco isn't just for kids. It's got more than enough scenes and songs to entertain adults, too. There is also one song in particular that hits home. "Remember Me," which earned an Academy Award for Best Original song, is all about remembering the legacy of those you love. And, yes, it will take a fair amount of tissues to get through it.

In addition to being a poignant movie about death and mourning, Coco also deserves praise for how it boosted Mexican representation in animated film, and highlighted the Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos, aka the Day of the Dead. The holiday is frequently confused as Halloween in the U.S., but, as seen in Coco, it's really not about that at all. Instead, the Day of the Dead is about celebrating family who has passed. The holiday begins at midnight on Nov. 1 and "reunites the living and the dead," as NPR described it. Traditions include families displaying photos of their loved ones and leaving marigolds, along with food and beverages, for the sprits of the dead who may pass through on the nights of Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Ultimately, Coco is about not only missing loved ones after they die, but keeping their memories alive. Even if you've seen it before, it's definitely worth watching before it leaves Netflix.