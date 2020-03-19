The Queen Has Released A Message Of Solidarity Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK continues to rise, the government has introduced new measures which aim to reduce the spread of the virus — many of which will have a significant impact on our everyday lives. In her first address to the nation since the outbreak, the Queen has released a statement about the coronavirus pandemic, which appears to offer encouragement, solidarity, and comfort to the British public during these turbulent times.

In an official statement, the monarch acknowledged that "families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," and pointed out how changing our "normal routines" and "regular patterns of life" is all for "the greater good of the communities we live in."

"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal," the Queen writes.

Addressing those on the front line of the pandemic, Her Majesty also expressed her gratitude for "the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services."

In the statement, the Queen further explained how "now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals," before concluding, "many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

Meghan and Harry's Instagram account regrammed the Queen's letter, too. The royal message comes just days after Buckingham Palace announced "sensible" and "practical" changes to the Queen's diary, which includes the cancellation of several upcoming events.

Her Majesty isn't the only royal to be affected by the ongoing crisis, and although previously scheduled to take place in May, the wedding of Princes Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has now been postponed. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are being home schooled, as their kindergarten, Thomas’s Battersea, switches to remote learning. Prince William too has been appealing for donations for those affected by the coronavirus crisis.