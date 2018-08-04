It's time to break out your favorite bottle of red wine (Tignanello, preferably) and celebrate Meghan Markle's 37th birthday along with royal family. For the Duchess of Sussex's first birthday as a member of the royal family, her new relatives sent out the sweetest wishes for her big day.

First, Kensington Palace (which runs the official social media accounts for Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Meghan and Prince Harry), tweeted and posted on Instagram to thank royal watchers everywhere for their kind birthday wishes on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex. "Thank you everyone for your lovely messages," the Palace wrote, alongside a stunning portrait of a beaming Meghan.

Though the Royal Family often shares new portraits on their official social media accounts during big birthdays — especially for its youngest members, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — Kensington Palace opted for a simple, close-up snapshot of the duchess.

However, Meghan also received a sweet birthday wish from her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Alongside a photo of the trio from Meghan's first official event as a royal, Clarence House posted that they were "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday." The birthday note is especially poignant, considering the close relationship that Meghan and Prince Charles have; the Prince of Wales walked her down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, and reportedly nicknamed his daughter-in-law "Tungsten" as an ode to her strong moral backbone.

Lastly — but most certainly not least — the Royal Family's general Instagram account also sent off their best birthday wishes for the Duchess of Sussex on behalf of Queen Elizabeth herself.

Alongside an adorable photo of the pair laughing together at a royal event, the official account simply wished a "Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex!"

Meanwhile, the woman of the hour will celebrate her big day by attending the wedding of one of Prince Harry and Prince William's close friends, Charlie van Straubenzee. The Duke and Duchess were spotted arriving at the church on Saturday afternoon, ahead of the wedding, where Harry will serve as Best Man.

In addition to dancing the night away with some of Harry's friends, the Duchess of Sussex will also likely celebrate her big day with her annual birthday tradition, which involves reflecting on the past year and celebrating personal growth and new opportunities. According to Elle, Markle wrote on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, that she views birthday as "your own personal New Year," and a chance to set new goals for herself for the upcoming twelve months.

The tradition reportedly began with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and her goals for 2016 included, according to Elle, "more surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration. Always more inspiration." The Duchess capped off last year's celebrations with a trip to South Africa alongside then-boyfriend Prince Harry, and that adventure — and the year that followed in the spotlight — more than fulfilled all of her birthday wishes.

Of course, there's still plenty of opportunities for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to go on another exotic vacation this year, as the newlyweds are currently enjoying two months off for their summer holiday.