Even if you're not sure what you believe in regards to astrology, you have to at least realize that human beings, the stars, and the planets, are made up of the same components. From our personality traits, to relationships, to sex, and even in figuring out what sex toys are best, the zodiac can play a role.

"Sexuality and astrology can be quite a fun topic to explore, alone or with a lover," Jaye, astrologer at Gifted Astrology, tells Bustle. "Everyone’s seen the typical Sun Sign compatibility charts (with all 12 signs matching up with the other 12), which are like a quick sugar rush to the heart when you locate your match. But, of course, sexuality runs deeper than that... You can look at your Sun Sign traits in conjunction with Venus and Mars in your chart."

As Jaye explains, the Sun Sign, Venus, and Mars play a big role in how you love. "Each planet takes on the trait of the sign that it’s associated with," Jaye says. "If you have all three planets in one sign, you’ll probably enjoy sex in that sign's specific way."

But, no matter how you look at it or what you do or don't believe, your zodiac sign does impact your sexuality and, in doing so, impacts what toy is best for you. Here are a few options to try.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe $59 | Babeland Buy on Babeland "Assertive, adventurous, and fiery, Aries is always up for a challenge, even against themselves," astrologer and psychic, Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. For Aries, they always want to one-up someone — even if that someone is themself. Because of this, if they can get away with a quick orgasm either solo or with a partner before work, they're all for it. It's because of this that a bullet vibrator, like Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe, will come in handy. Bullet vibes don't mess around when it comes to taking things to the next level and doing so very quickly. Morning orgasm here you come! McKean suggests trying to break that record while at work during a little midday break or right before going out. And, of course, the bullet vibe will get you there ASAP.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) The G-Spot Rabbit $99 | Le Wand Buy on Le Wand Although notoriously stubborn, Taurus is still ruled by Venus which says a lot about about what they want when it comes to sex and love. "Taurus are into all things sensual," Mckean says. "Silk sheets, soft lighting, rose petals on the bed. Anything that is about pampering themselves will do them wonders." And, naturally, when it comes to pampering, you can't go wrong with an icon; as in the iconic rabbit vibrator, like the G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator. While it has changed a lot over the years and many variations have come and gone rabbit vibrators, in all their beauty, are the very definition of pampering, because they get you one step closer to the elusive blended orgasm. So, Taurus, crawl into those silky sheets and give yourself the pleasure you deserve.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Fin $75 | Dame Products Buy on Dame Some signs like to take their time when it comes to sex and/or masturbation, others, like Aries, turn it into a competition, then there is Gemini — who wants it all and wants it stat. "Intelligent and quick, Geminis like pleasure without the hassle," Mckean says. Dame Products' Fin gets straight to the point and does so very quickly. But while quickness may be the case, Gemini, if you really want to take that no-hassle pleasure up a notch, then look no further than dirty words. "Naughty words can get them in the right head space," Mckean says. Whether you call up a lover or partner, or use an app like Dipsea, full of erotic stories, the words will get you there in extra speedy style.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Satisfyer Pro 2 External Stimulator $60 | Wild Flower Buy on Wild Flower Cancers are many things, but the two qualities worth noting, especially when we're talking about sex and relationships, is their sensitivity and need to feel safe, ideally around their loved ones. "Always seeking security, Cancer needs to have a sense of sexiness about oneself," Mckean says. "As a water sign, they will enjoy bathtub masturbation and sex." There may be many, many waterproof sex toys out there, but since you need to feel both sexy and secure, Cancer, then you can't go wrong with the Satisfyer Pro 2. Mckean suggests adding bubbles and delicious scents to the moment to go along with that waterproof Satisfyer Pro 2 and maybe, just maybe, you'll never get out of the tub again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Le Wand Petite $135 | Le Wand Buy on Le Wand Leo, no one needs to tell you just how self-involved you are, right? The combination of bravery and confidence that borders on arrogance, makes for one hell of an interesting person. "Leo loves to enjoy how good they look," Mckean says. "A ceiling mirror or full length wall mirror will turn on a Leo. They can get turned on even more watching themselves masturbate." But while a mirror is always, no matter the situation, Leo's best friend, they still need a vibrator to got with it. That's why Le Wand Petite is a great match. It's beautiful (like you, Leo), powerful (like you think you are, Leo), and small enough to not distract from the star of the show: you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Luminous Glass Dildo $130 | Babeland Buy on Babeland Virgo really likes to keep things to themselves. It doesn't matter if it's a secret, the fact that they're masturbating, or having sex, this is information they don't want to share — which is totally fine! "Privacy is key so a low-sound and under-the-sheets type of toy is ideal for Virgo," Mckean says. When it comes to privacy, you can't go wrong with the Luminous Glass Dildo. Unlike other toys meant to stimulate the clitoris and G-spot through vibration or compressed air, glass toys don't make a peep, making them your new best friend forever, Virgo. No one should miss out on pleasure just because they value their privacy and need something quieter than a whisper.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Palma $128 | Unbound Buy on Unbound If you're a Libra, then you know that you have a weakness for beauty, the finer things in life and, like a magpie, anything that sparkles. You do not care for things that don't shine, dear Libra. "Bring out the fine wine, finest sheets, and soft music and lighting," Mckean says. Nothing goes better with fine wine and the finest sheets like shiny jewelry that doubles as a vibrator. Unbound's newest vibrator, Palma, is exactly that. "Also ruled by Venus, the sensual surroundings are key," Mckean says. "A romantic story or movie will help Libra get in the mood too." While using that shiny Palma, too, of course.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) We-Vibe Moxie Wearable Vibrator $129 | Wild Flower Buy on Wild Flower Depend on who you talk to, Scorpios are either loved or hated. Honestly, the sign gets a very unwarranted bad rap simply because they speak their mind and pay attention to the details that others miss. "Sexy lingerie, porn, and you're good to go," Mckean says of Scorpio. "Intensity is key for Scorpio. Scorpios will also enjoy an all-day vibrator that they can wear while they're at work and no one suspects otherwise." While there are more than a few wearable vibrators out there that can take you to another stratosphere, Scorpio, We-Vibe's most recent addition to their line, We-Vibe Moxie Wearable Vibrator, is discreet and slick enough that your secret is kept all day and all night long.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Rusé Slim Double Dildo $49 | Wild Flower Buy on Wild Flower Sagittarius loves adventure. It's when they're stepping way outside the comfort zone of everyone else that they're truly happy. To know a Sagittarius, is to love them. It can also lead to such thoughts as, "WTF, Sag, are you up to now?" "On top of a hill, or in a room inside a hotel with floor to ceiling windows in a big bustling city gets a Sag in the mood," Mckean says. "You can even pull out a video cam or have an additional partner join in." It's this need for adventure that makes the Rusé Slim Double Dildo a perfect fit for Sagittarius. Whether they use it alone, with one partner, in a hot and heavy threesome, or in a full-blown orgy, Sagittarius will be thoroughly satisfied.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) tuLips $44.99 | Sweet Vibrations Buy on Sweet Vibrations Capricorn may be thought of as uptight, but they really aren't. It's just that they like things to be direct and not involve a lot of confusion. "Practical and straightforward, things that make sense will sexually motivate a Capricorn," Mckean says. You can't really get much more straight forward than Sweet Vibrations' tuLips. The vibrator sits in the palm of your hand, gently surrounding the clitoris — you can't get much more straightforward than that. "Make sure all communications like the phones and computers [are off], or Capricorn can become easily distracted by the urge to work," Mckean says, adding that sexy nudes photos are also a great way to get Capricorn's head in the game.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) b-Vibe Rimming Plug Petite $145 | b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe Probably the most open-minded of all the signs in the zodiac, whether the topic is sex or something else, Aquarius is always up for anything. Which makes them a lot of fun in bed. "Quirky and with a sense of shocking humor, an Aquarius will opt for a mile-high club to missionary position in the bedroom," Mckean says. "They're willing to try anything new and especially that which is 'taboo' or uncommon." Translation? Aquarius, there's a pretty good chance you might want anal play and no one does anal play like b-Vibe. Although most of the b-Vibe line will thrill an Aquarius, the one that is likely to become a favorite is b-Vibe Rimming Plug Petite. It stimulates the inside, outside (anus opening), and vibrates while doing all that. It's safe to say this particular toy has it all for anal enthusiasts and those, like Aquarius, who live to try new things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Pom $95 | Dame Products Buy on Dame Creative and known to hold a grudge, Pisces can be a difficult one to crack. Especially when it comes to figuring out what they want in a sex toy. "As a water sign, being in or near the water always helps," Mckean says. "If not a bath or shower, then add streaming sounds of water on your playlist (yes, pun intended, for double pleasure), use your creative imagination and you'll find yourself floating into the mist of wherever your heart takes you. Don't forget the wine — it is essential for your mindset." Because creativity is so paramount to Pisces, they need a vibrator that looks like a work of art and, as Mckean points out, can be at home in water. Dame Products' Pom definitely fits the bill and is bound to make Pisces a very happy, well, Pisces.