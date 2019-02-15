Your wedding day should be a reflection of your personal taste. That's why I'm going to have a cake made entirely of cheese. There's nothing better to steer you in the right direction than astrology, so we're going to talk about the wedding decor you need, based on your zodiac sign.

Let's not pretend your zodiac sign hasn't already influenced you tremendously. It was because of your horoscope that you were convinced you needed bangs even though you knew you'd look like Lurch from The Addams Family. It was because of your zodiac sign that you got a tattoo of your chihuahua's face covering your entire back. It was your horoscope that led to a "major career change" — i.e. leaving your job at the law firm to become a dessert influencer (not that anyone blames you).

It only makes sense that you use your zodiac sign to figure out what your wedding decor should look like.

Plus, unique, non-traditional, anti-cookie-cutter weddings are all the rage these days. People are looking for new ways to make their weddings uniquely them. That would explain wedding bouncy castles, inviting alpacas to your big day, and having a puppet be the officiant.

Some ask, "Why?" To those people, I challenge, "... Why not?"

If you're planning your nuptials and need some direction, here's the decor you should get, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries Giant Paper Peony $259 Etsy The ram is fierce and creative, fiery and independent. They do things their own way. Make a serious statement with human-sized paper flowers from SapphireFlowerArt on Etsy.

2 Taurus Custom order floral letter $13.38 Etsy Taurus has a strong eye for beauty but also likes to keep things practical. These large floral letters from Etsy seller AjFloral are perfect for your big day — *and* you can keep them for your home decor when your wedding is over.

3 Gemini Wedding open bar sign $5 Etsy Geminis have a wicked sense of humor, so this printed sign from Etsy seller SunnyNotes makes perfect sense.

4 Cancer Our Love Story - Wedding Sign $39.95 Etsy Of all the zodiac signs, Cancer is perhaps the most loving and emotional. This sign from NelsonsKnottyBits on Etsy honors all the most special dates in your lives thus far.

5 Leo White wedding glasses $59 Etsy Bold and courageous, Leo is here to get your attention — starting with these blinged-out wedding glasses from LuxuryWeddingGlasses on Etsy.

6 Virgo Redwood Trivet Slice $19.99 $17.99 Etsy Virgo has a genuine appreciation for nature, making these wood slices from Etsy seller SensiDecorDesigns the perfect wedding decor.

7 Libra Mason Jar Fairy Lights $3.15 Etsy All Libra wants is harmony and peace, and nothing's more calming than these mason jar fairy lights from Etsy seller ElectricCrowns.

8 Scorpio Guest Book Sign in Clear Acrylic $34 $27.20 Etsy Scorpio's favorite part of their wedding? Celebrating with family and friends. They're all about relationships, and this unique guest book from ZCreateDesign on Etsy is an excellent way to remember everyone you shared the day with.

9 Sagittarius Vintage travel maps flowers $7.65 Etsy Sagittarius is especially passionate about travel and can't wait for their next adventure with their SO. These flowers made from vintage maps are the perfect wedding decor. Get them from MagicPaperCrafts on Etsy.

11 Aquarius Black and White Striped Table Runner $4.99 Etsy Aquarius loves everything and anything that's a little eccentric, and this striped table runner is a little less than traditional. You can get yours from floratouch on Etsy.