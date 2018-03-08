These 3 Zodiac Signs May Come Off As Mean Without Realizing It

Although many of us do not have the intention of being mean to someone, in some misunderstandings, we may come off that way without realizing it. And that's completely OK — as long as we clear the air with someone, and learn more from that interaction that could have potentially gone wrong, we can move forward. And if we want to make sure that people are not getting the wrong idea regarding our actions, and we put continue to put our best foot forward, there is always astrology to help us learn more about ourselves, as well as how others may perceive us. According to astrologers, there are a few zodiac signs that may come off mean unintentionally, though they are not mean people. Due to underlying personality traits — you know, the ones that are often associated with their sign — they might be more inclined to speak before thinking, criticize others, or accidentally come off as rude.

Things like that happen to the best of us, so it's not the end of the world. But being aware of this tendency can come in handy when it comes to having healthier friendships and relationships. "Sometimes we're not always aware of how we come across, and that we have the power to affect other people," astrologer and life coach Joshua MacGuire tells Bustle. But that's precisely why it's always a good idea to do a little self-reflection, and make sure that any and all energy that's going out into the world is as positive as possible.

That being said, it's always important to remember that not everyone will identify completely with their sign. Although different zodiac signs have different attributes, not all characteristics may pertain to you. Instead, the zodiac should be used as a guide to help with self-reflection, and offer further insights into the qualities you do identify with.

Here are three signs MacGuire says have the tendency to come off a bit mean if they aren't careful, as well as what they can do about it.