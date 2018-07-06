These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Best Liars

Sometimes, it's the most charming people who end up being the best liars. And predicting who might lie to you can be a pretty difficult feat. Luckily, you can look to the stars (with the help of astrologists) to point you to the most dishonest zodiac signs, so you have a little bit of an idea of what to expect, and from who.

Everybody lies. Sometimes, being able to lie is a really good thing — like when you need to get someone at the bar to butt out of your conversation. On other occasions, lying can be used to cover up secrets, or to manipulate others. It's spotting the liar in the act that can be tricky.

The zodiac, however, can help give you little clues. While nothing can totally predict dishonesty (except, perhaps, a diagnosis of a pathological lying disorder), astrology might be able to indicate the personality and the skill-set that can ready someone to be good at telling untruths. "I adhere to the fact that everybody has the capacity to lie, steal, and cheat," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "We all have the capacity to be shady." It's important to remember though, that just because you or someone you know falls into one of these signs, doesn't automatically make you a natural-born liar. But if you notice something off about the stories someone is telling, and they happen to be one of these five signs listed below, then you might be on to something.

Here are the five zodiac signs that are the best liars.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle If anything, Geminis change with their circumstances. So you shouldn't be surprised that they might bend the truth to their circumstances, too. "Often known as the 'liars' of the zodiac, Geminis are known to bend the truth a little, on a bad day," Stardust says. "However, it’s mostly done to keep the peace and to get along with others. On a good day, they are reliable and informative." Remember that they'll go back to truthfulness in the blink of an eye, and know they might even have your back if you need an "out" to avoid a party you don't want to go to.

2 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle You might not notice it at first, but Cancers aren't always the most truthful. "The crab walks at night, side to side and often fibs to protect their wrong doing," Stardust says. "As creatures of the night, they rarely get caught lying, most often with holding important information and truths." Now that you know Cancers might exaggerate the truth, politely pry a little bit if you think something's up. Cancers are emotionally available, too, and might open up to you as well.

3 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The Leo is known to protect their ego. Sometimes, unfortunately, this may lead them astray when it comes to walking the thin line of truthfulness. "On a bad day, the truthful Lion can be overly honest. However, if the Lion feels a tad insecure, they can use manipulation and falsities to make themselves appear more regal than most," Stardust says. "Leos often get caught in their lies, even if they think it’s well concealed." So if your Leo friend is particularly fidgety and avoiding eye contact, you may want to call them out for it.

4 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra's scales are constantly shifting. So if they're feeling off kilter, it's predictable that they might lie a little bit to make themselves feel more comfortable. "When a Libra feels off balance, they can bend the truth. However, it’s done with the intention of avoidance," Stardust says. "Libras hate confrontation, their lies are told to avoid confrontation." Be kind if you catch them in a lie, and let them know that avoidance isn't the best emotional armor.