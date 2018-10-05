The Hart Senate Office Building had new visitors on Thursday, with thousands of protesters joining the "Cancel Kavanaugh" rally. Photos show a swarm of people — including several celebrities — lining several floors of the building, shoulder to shoulder, as they carried banners and chanted thunderous slogans in opposition of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was accused by Palo Alto professor Christine Blasey Ford of sexually assaulting her when they both were teenagers in Maryland in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has categorically denied her accusation and that of two other women. On Sept. 27, he and Ford appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about the Ford's allegation.

According to The Washington Post, the #CancelKavanaugh march began from E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Constitution Ave. to the Supreme Court. Celebrities like Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were among the thousands who protested; they were later detained along with a group of protesters. Schumer told The Post, "A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don't matter. No matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down."

Per the United States Capitol Police, 293 people were arrested at the protest. Some of the protesters came from far-flung places, like Alaska native Sarah Evans. She told The Post, "The state of Alaska has the highest sexual assault rate in the country. I'm a survivor myself. I don’t know any Alaska native women who aren’t. It’s been hard watching what’s been going on [in Washington], so we wanted to come and make sure our stories were heard."

Here's a video of the protest uploaded to Twitter by Boston Democrat Ayanna Pressley.

In various photos, Schumer could be seen detained by local law enforcement at the protest. At one point, a police officer asked Schumer if she wanted to be arrested. The comedian responded, "yes."

Protesters carried massive signs with statements like "Vote no on Brett Kavanaugh," "survivors vote; November is coming," "we believe all survivors," and "believe Christine Blasey Ford."

In another video shared on Twitter by USA Today reporter Carolina Simon, protesters were heard chanting: "Hey hey! Ho ho! Kavanaugh has got to go!" It echoed through the Hart Senate Office Building.

Other signs included messages like "sexual predators must be stopped" and "Brett Kavanaugh must be stopped." In some instances, people could be seen carrying signs from the American Civil Liberties Union, such as this one below simply titled "We The People."

Other protesters were seen being detained by Capitol law enforcement authorities.

Everyone seemed to have their own reason for joining the "Cancel Kavanaugh" march.

One protester, 68-year-old Susan Roth, told The Washington Post, "Last week, I was at a protest and I had been telling people it happened to me when I was 15, but the more I thought about it — and I started remembering all these other things I had just let go — I realized it probably started when I was 13." The ages — 15, 25, 27, and 30 — at which she said she had been assaulted were written on her hands.