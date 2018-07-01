The Bachelor doesn't always have a perfect track record when it comes to successful love stories. While Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, who appeared on The Bachelor's Season 17, are still together and are happy parents, not all of the couples from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have lived happily ever. Being a member of Bachelor Nation still has its perks, though — some Bachelor Nation members have found love with each other, outside the show. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, for example, recently announced that they're engaged, and their romance blossomed outside of the show. And a number of other contestants have found love with each other, free of cameras and producers, too.

While it's great that some Bachelor Nation members who met through the franchise's various programs are still together, it's also nice to learn about the Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who found romance after the show.Fans don't always get to see what happens to the people who are sent home from the Bachelor franchise TV shows, so it's heartwarming to see that even though they didn't win the seasons they appeared on, these contestants still found happiness. And the fact that they happened to find love with other Bachelor Nation members just makes everything sweeter.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashley I. and Jared announced last month that they're engaged. While they appeared on Bachelor in Paradise together, they didn't officially get together until long after they were on the show. Apparently, the pair had stayed friends after Bachelor in Paradise. And when Jared learned Ashley was dating Kevin Wendt on The Bachelor Winter Games, he realized his feelings for her. "I remember I heard rumors that you might have met somebody, and I was sad," Jared told Ashley during a People interview, referencing Ashley's time on Winter Games. "Sometimes I need a kick in the ass. That was a big kick in the ass." Based on their recent engagement — and the 44-minute video about their relationship — it sounds like Ashley I. and Jared are happier than ever before. And they didn't need any producers to help get them there.

deannastag on Instagram Technically, Stephen Stagliano isn't a member of Bachelor Nation, but his brother, Michael Stagliano, appeared on Season 5 of The Bachelorette. Pappas, meanwhile, was the Bachelorette in Season 11. While things didn't work out for her on the show, it looks like fate brought her to the Bachelor franchise. If she and Michael hadn't been on the show, she might not have met her husband.

jessecsincsak on Instagram Like DeAnna, whom Jesse Csincsak proposed to on The Bachelorette, Csincsak also found love with another Bachelor Nation member outside the show. He and Ann Lueders, who competed on Season 19 of The Bachelor, are now married and have three children.

peytonwlambton on Instagram Chris Lambton competed on Season 6 of The Bachelorette, while Peyton Wright appeared on The Bachelor Season 10. But they actually met at a golf tournament, according to People. Peyton and Chris got married in 2012, and they even hosted their own HGTV show, Going Yard.

ekbrown22 on Instagram Elizabeth Kitt was a contestant on The Bachelor Season 14, while Ty Brown was on The Bachelorette Season 6. The couple welcomed their first child in April. They were also open about their infertility struggle, along with their experience with IVF and a miscarriage. This year, though, Elizabeth and Ty welcomed the baby they'd been hoping for, a daughter named Blakely.