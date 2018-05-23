After three years of "will they?" or "won't they?", it's finally official: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have found their paradise. Bachelor Nation's Ashley and Jared are dating, as they announced on Ashley's web series The Story Of Us. The couple met in Bachelor In Paradise back in 2015, and while Ashley made her feelings for Jared clear over the years, the emotions weren't always reciprocated. But the pair remained friends, and in May 2018, they made their romantic relationship public. Because of all the back-and-forth, Ashley and Jared's relationship timeline is a little tricky. But they thankfully broke it down for Bachelor fans by giving an oral history of their relationship thus far in their episode on The Story Of Us.

Ashley is a fan of fairytale romances and rom-coms. So much so that she hosts a show about finding love on KineticTV's YouTube channel. While she's usually featuring other people's love stories, the May 22 episode allowed her and Jared to outline their relationship in full detail for nearly 45 minutes. Fans knew about their many ups and downs due to their time on The Bachelor franchise shows, appearances on podcasts, and their social media accounts. But their The Story Of Us appearance gives fans a definitive account.

As Jared says in the video, "It's so hard to really decipher between our romantic feelings for each other and our friendship feelings for each other because we've been so close for so long that we really were — and still are — best friends." But here's how Ashley and Jared ended up becoming girlfriend and boyfriend, according to them.

Spring 2015: Ashley Sees Jared On Kaitlyn Bristowe's Season Clodagh Kilcoyne/ABC Ashley was part of Bachelor Nation before Jared, since she appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor. But Jared joined immediately after for Kaitlyn Bristowe's The Bachelorette season. Ashley said in The Story Of Us that she was attracted to him when she saw him on The Bachelorette. She even attended a live taping of one of the episodes and asked the producers about him.

June 2015: They Meet On 'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 2 Rick Rowell/ABC Ashley and Jared officially met when they are both contestants on Bachelor In Paradise Season 2. Ashley said in The Story Of Us video, "I remember walking down the steps in Paradise and seeing him at the bar and it was the weirdest feeling. I was just so gravitated and drawn to him. It was truly love at first sight." Ashley pursued Jared throughout that season, but the feelings weren't mutual. After choosing not to have sex in the Fantasy Suite, Jared ended things with Ashley and they both left Paradise.

October 2015: Jared Regains Interest At A Charity Event After Bachelor In Paradise, they continued hanging out with Jared occasionally being interested in Ashley. He discussed how he was attracted to Ashley when she hosted a charity event at her parents' house in October 2015. Later that night, they danced on the bar and Ashley posted the video evidence on Instagram. Jared admitted in The Story Of Us, "I wanted you that night."

Winter 2015-2016: It's Complicated ashley_iaconetti on Instagram In between their appearances on Bachelor In Paradise Seasons 2 and 3, things became more complicated between Jared and Ashley. In The Story Of Us, they reminisce about making out in Boston toward the end of 2015 and going on their first official date to see Deadpool in early 2016. But Jared put an end to romantic things because he was in a "confused place."

June 2016: Ashley Continues To Pine For Jared On 'BiP' Season 3 Giphy Ashley said she was still so emotional about Jared when they both appeared on Bachelor In Paradise Season 3, because of their romantic back-and-forth from the winter of 2016. Ashley cried her trademark tears about Jared when he started seeing Caila. She tried to move on with Wells, but neither Jared or Ashley's BiP Season 3 relationships lasted.

Most Of 2017: Just Friends ashley_iaconetti on Instagram Ashley said that she decided to move on from Jared around March 2017, but these Bachelor buds remained friends and Ashley's Instagram is filled with photos of them hanging out.

December 2017: Ashley Goes On 'Winter Games' & Starts Dating Kevin ashley_iaconetti on Instagram During Bachelor: Winter Games, which aired in February 2018, it seemed Ashley finally found happiness with Canadian contestant Kevin Wendt. While Ashley was busy in the snow, Jared did Bachelor In Paradise: Australia. He said in The Story Of Us that he chose to do Paradise: Australia after Ashley had decided to do Winter Games, implying he was growing to care for her romantically again.

January 2018: Jared Admits He Has Feelings For Ashley Based on their social media accounts, Jared and Ashley have made it a tradition to go to St. Lucia with their Bachelor friends, like Jade and Tanner Tolbert. For 2018, they didn't post any photos of one another on their annual trip and that might be because they were (again) at a complicated place. At this point in The Story Of Us, Jared's actions may raise a few eyebrows since he seemed to fully realize he cared for Ashley after she got a boyfriend. So even though Ashley was dating Kevin during this vacation, Jared apparently decided to tell Ashley he had feelings for her. He even kissed her at the airport when they were leaving at the prompting of Tanner and Jade.

March 2018: Ashley & Kevin Break Up ashley_iaconetti on Instagram Ashley was moved by Jared's admission of feelings in St. Lucia, but she continued to date Kevin. But by March, Ashley and Kevin had called it quits. In The Story Of Us, Ashley said, "I did not cheat on Kevin. I ended the relationship because it had run its course. And then, Jared was still there." They said that Jared then made some grand gestures to prove his feelings for Ashley.