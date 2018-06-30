If viewers thought This Is Us would ease fans into depleting their tissue supply next season, they're sorely mistaken. Judging by photos of Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz's reactions to the This Is Us Season 3 premiere script, the NBC hit's emotional roller coaster ride is coming back at full speed. Start stockpiling the Kleenex now.

"Reading the first episode of #ThisIsUs season 3, followed by #QueerEye is NOT for the faint of heart," Moore (AKA Rebecca Pearson) wrote in a text overlay on a recent Instagram story photo. In her pic, taken during during a flight to Paris, she looked as if she may have been crying. So, basically, it's guaranteed that this will be all of us on September 25 when This Is Us Season 3 premieres on NBC.

The Screen Actors Guild award-winning cast will start filming new episodes in July, and Moore's onscreen daughter Metz, who plays newly married Kate, also got a head start on work before her summer vacation ends. She may have been prepared for takeoff on a recent flight, but she wasn't ready for the NBC drama's emotional turbulence.

After "reading the season 3 premiere episode on the flight home," Metz wrote in an Instagram story that "the flight attendant asked if I was okay," according to Entertainment Tonight. The website also reported the post included a production photo of her and co-star Chris Sullivan (Toby) singing, as well as a GIF of a young kid looking distraught along with the word "Feelings." Her answer: "Still not sure." Uh-oh.

When the NBC tearjerker's finale aired this Spring, fans were left with so many questions. Ending with a flash-forward montage, the episode's arguably biggest cliffhanger was a scene in which Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown's gray-haired Randall cryptically tells adult Tess, "It's time to go see her." As anxiety-ridden fans undoubtedly still have burned in their brains, when Randall's daughter (played by young Tess doppelgänger Iantha Richardson) replies, "I'm not ready," he agrees, adding, "I'm not either."

Who is the "her" they're referring to? Many viewers were quick to assume — and were thus preemptively heartbroken — that it was Randall's amazing wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and that she would be meeting her demise in Season 3. After all, This Is Us has never shied away from dealing fans gut-wrenching blows. (RIP Jack)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, one sense of comfort for viewers heading into Season 3 came courtesy of Watson, when she assured Entertainment Weekly earlier this month that Beth will not die this season. "Dan [Fogelman] and I spoke about it — they’re not going to kill Beth," she told EW. "She’s going to survive. It feels good to know.” Phew.

Her onscreen hubby does already know who "her" is — but don't count on him for any spoilers. Saying that show creator Fogelman "would cut off my big toe if I actually told you who it was,” Brown also told EW that, in true This Is Us fashion, “it’s probably not what you suspect ... it will be like, ‘Oh, wow — didn’t see that coming.’”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moore recently gave fans additional This Is Us Season 3 teasers, spilling that Beth — along with Kate's new husband Toby — will have larger storylines in the newest episodes. "I am really, really excited for everybody — for Beth, for Toby, like their own stories, learning information about everybody, getting a fuller picture of who Jack and Rebecca were when they first started dating, who Jack was during the Vietnam War," she told TV Guide in a recent interview. "It's going to be good. I feel like it's our most ambitious — but it's going to be the best season yet."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans certainly have many new surprises to look forward to when Season 3 debuts this Fall, but if anyone thinks those twists and turns won't bring their fair share of tears as well, they don't know This Is Us.