The director of the Jonas Brothers' documentary captured plenty of the band's secrets onscreen, but one of the most meaningful moments in their lives didn't make the final cut. According to director John Taylor, one Jonas Brothers documentary deleted scene captured a major moment in Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship. It turns out, Chasing Happiness almost included the moment Nick told Joe he was in love with Chopra but the conversation was eventually cut out of the final film.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight reporter Lauren Zima, Taylor explained that the cameras we actually rolling when Nick Jonas told his brothers about his future wife for the first time. "Nick walks into Joe's place in Australia and says, 'I've been struck,' and he's talking about Priyanka [Chopra]," Taylor explained.

However, the director admitted that while it was wonderful to preserve that conversation on film forever, it didn't quite fit in with the overarching story that the documentary tells about the brothers. "It's just a really touching moment that didn't work its way in creatively, it's a really amazing moment," he said. "He just gushes about how in love he is and how head over heels he is." In fact, Taylor hinted that there was plenty more about each of the Jonas Brothers' relationships with their wives that didn't quite make the cut. "[It's] really special, that relationship, and Joe and Sophie [Turner] and Kevin and Danielle — obviously just great ladies and great guys. It's good stuff," Taylor told ET.

While it's sad that Jonas Brothers fans won't get to watch Nick gush about meeting his future wife in Chasing Happiness, Taylor explained that the goal of the film was ultimately to just tell more of Nick, Joe and Kevin's story. "About halfway through [filming], it started to take shape," the director explained, adding that the documentary was never intended to chronicle the band's reunion and comeback. "We didn't know what it was gonna be right away. Was it going to be a historic hurrah around this movie as a reunion tour? Was there gonna be new music?"

He continued, "It was a work in progress throughout that didn't really come together until maybe a month or two before 'Sucker' was released, so they didn't really know exactly what they were doing yet."

In addition to the now-deleted scene telling Joe all about his new love, Nick has spent plenty of time gushing about his relationship with Chopra, and how he fell for her almost instantly. In late May, the singer shared an anniversary post celebrating his first date with Chopra, in which he called Chopra his "muse." Alongside a photo of the pair dancing on a balcony in Cannes, Nick wrote, "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife."

Nick continued, "I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. @priyankachopra." In response, Chopra told Nick that "the most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you," in a comment under his photo.

Chopra, meanwhile, explained that she knew she loved Nick early on in their whirlwind relationship, when the singer was characteristically gushing about Chopra and her career. In a December interview with Vogue, she recalled Nick telling her, "I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have," on one of their dates. "As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, 'I like your ambition,'" Chopra explained. "It’s always been the opposite."

While Nick and Chopra's romance might have seemed sudden to some fans when they first announced their engagement back in August 2018, it sounds like Nick has been certain that he found the love of his life from the very beginning. And luckily for the newlyweds, one of those beautiful moments exists on camera, for them to relive forever.