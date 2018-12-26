While the world around you might seem to be making it difficult for you to find the one you're meant to be with, sometimes you might be getting in your own way more than you realize. Looking to astrology can help you find out how or why, and understanding the zodiac may bring you one step closer to finding your soulmate.

Your personality can in part be understood by your sun sign — the core of who you are. "Our sun signs can point to our ego and drive within ourselves and relationships, allowing us to see roadblocks and inspiration we carry into relationships," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "What we protect and bring into relationships is based on a whole astrology chart, but the sun sign can point to limits or setbacks in partnerships we bring." Just because you have these setbacks, however, doesn't mean you won't be able to find love. To the contrary, being able to identify potential roadblocks can make it easier for you to be ready to let the right person into your life.

Each zodiac sign has a particular obstacle that, if left alone, may get in the way of love. Each sign, however, has the power to work with this obstacle and turn it into a step in the right direction — both in love and self-improvement.

This may be your biggest roadblock to meeting your soulmate, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Forcing A Relationship To Work Tina Gong/Bustle Aries are dedicated. If you put your dedication in the wrong place, however, this can become a roadblock to love. "Aries work too hard in partnerships, which causes them to spend too much time trying to make a relationship that may not be worth the effort, work," Stardust says. Making sure you are reserving this hard work for a relationship that's truly built to last can help ensure you don't spend too much time on something that's not meant to be.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Moving Too Slowly Tina Gong/Bustle Unlike Aries, Tauruses have a different setback working against them: the potential hesitancy to commit. "Tauruses move slow in making commitments, which may cause the right person to slip through their fingers," Stardust says. Working with your partner to make sure you're both on the same page, while also taking a leap of faith when your gut says it's time, may help you prevent this from getting in the way of true love.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Staying In The Wrong Situation Too Long Tina Gong/Bustle Sometimes being of two minds means that Geminis may hold themselves back a bit in love. "Geminis see both sides of a situation, which allows them to often flip-flop on breaking up with others who aren’t their person, causing them to stay longer in relationships than they should." Stardust says. Better communication and a commitment to what you feel is right may be able to keep this from being a serious issue in the long run.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Letting Go Of What's Wrong For You Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are dedicated. If you've found the person who's good for you in the moment, but perhaps not in the long-term, it can be hard for you to move on. "Once a Cancer grabs on to a person with their pinchers, they have a hard time letting go, which tends to keep Cancers from letting go of situations and people who aren’t the best match for them," Stardust says. Accepting that you can have multiple loves in your life might be able to help you continue on your path towards the person you're meant to settle down with.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Always Wanting To Be With Someone Tina Gong/Bustle For Leos, it may end up being your desire to always have someone around that can keep you from being single long enough to let the right one in. "The Lion loves to have [someone] while they are in the spotlight, which can cause them to not appreciate others for more substantial and less superficial attributes, [and can lead to] roadblocks from them finding their soul mate," Stardust says. Focusing on the parts of your personality that see people for who they are deep down can help you focus on what really matters in love.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Overthinking Things Tina Gong/Bustle Intelligent Virgos may get caught up in the rational aspects of love, potentially keeping them from trusting their heart. "Virgos overthink everything too much, which can cause issues in partnerships, because they talk and intellectualize themselves out of good partnerships," Stardust says. Finding time to honor your emotions as much as your thoughts may help you keep them from getting in your own way.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Always Wanting To Be In A Relationship Tina Gong/Bustle Your commitment to being in love may actually be the thing that ends up getting in your way if you're a Libra. "Libras love to be in love, sometimes just with a partner for relationships-sake — even if it’s not a healthy one," Stardust says. Being honest about the nature of your relationships can help you move on, and hopefully put yourself out there when the time is right.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Focusing Too Much On First Impressions Tina Gong/Bustle Going with your gut is natural if you're a Scorpio, but it may not be the most effective way to find your long-term match. "Scorpios focus mostly on first impressions, which may make them think others are distrustful or uncool at first, before getting to know them or giving them a second chance," Stardust says. Giving a lukewarm first date a shot at a second, and allowing yourself to really get to know people, can keep you from getting in your own way.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Shying Away From Commitment Tina Gong/Bustle For Sagittarius, finding a soulmate may actually seem a bit unappealing, especially if it means letting go of the things that make you happiest. "Their bigger-than-life attitude and love of freedom can push romantic interests away, because Sag’s are very uncommitted," Stardust says. Understanding that falling in love doesn't have to mean sacrificing your freedom can be an important step towards finding the right person for you.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Having Expectations That Are Too High Tina Gong/Bustle Having high expectations in relationships can be a really good thing. But Capricorns have to be careful that their expectations aren't too high. "Capricorn has high expectations in relationships that may cause roadblocks because it can prevent them from finding their person [due to] their standards," Stardust says. Whittling down your list of dealbreakers, and finding ways to allow compromise in relationships may open the door to more serious love connections.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Being Afraid Of Love Tina Gong/Bustle Being afraid of falling in love is natural. But for Aquariuses, it's important to understand that finding your soulmate may involve a leap of faith. "Aquariuses shy away from love," Stardust says. "If they really like someone, they [might] ghost them out of fear, which can cause issues and confusion in relationships." Tapping into the parts of your personality that are the most trusting may help you get closer to finding "The One."