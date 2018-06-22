This 'Set It Up' Pizza Scene Detail Will Completely Change How You See The Sweet Moment

Falling in love over pizza is cute. Falling in love with a rom-com scene where sparks fly over pizza is cute. Finding out Zoey Deutch ate four pizzas while filming Set It Up's pizza scene only to hurl 'em up in the middle of the shoot, according to HelloGiggles? That is what some would call an eat-cute.

Over the weekend, Netflix subscribers fell in love with Set It Up, an original rom-com that premiered on the streaming service on June 15. Starring Deutch and Glen Powell as two New Yorkers who believe they would be better off if they successfully set their bosses Kirsten (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs) up on a date, Set It Up is a charming matchmaker shenanigans tale. Oh, and it also has a scene involving pizza that legitimately belongs in the Rom-Com Hall of Fame.

The scene is an embarrassment of romantic comedy riches. It takes place on a fire escape, there is pizza, the sexual tension is palpable, there is a near-kiss moment, there is a near-catastrophe moment involving the pizza and the fire escape ladder, there is an unforgettable line where someone more or less says they would like to go to pound town with the fresh ‘za they’re clutching — put all of those ingredients into a cauldron, give it a stir, and boom. You’ve got rom-com magic. Rom-com magic... and at least one puking actor, that is.

In a June 21 interview with HelloGiggles, Deutch talked all about the pizza scene that launched a thousand slices right out of the ol' gullet. While filming that instantly iconic rom-com moment for Set It Up, Deutch said she knocked back a whopping four pizzas.

This is not the first time someone from Set It Up has addressed the intense pizza party for two that happened that day. In a recent interview with Decider, Powell alluded to what happened when he and Deutch polished off several pies while filming the scene. He said,

“If I tell you how much pizza we ate, it will definitely screw up the romance in that scene. Because the answer is lots of it. Almost probably two whole pies each. It was so much pizza.”

He also told Decider they “were both just wanting to barf” when they filmed that scene. But uh, it sure sounds Powell downplayed the pizza-induced body horror that was going on. Powell, gentleman that he is, apparently decided it was not his story to tell.

His co-star, on the other hand, could not wait to spill this barftastic story. When HelloGiggles asked Deutch about the scene, she replied, "No one’s asked me about this, so I’m glad I finally get to tell someone, because it’s really not okay." She proceeded to tell The Tale of the Four Pizzas.

When the pizza scene day rolled around, Deutch told HelloGiggles she was "very excited" and asked the movie's prop master for "just plain cheese from Joe's." Deutch said Glen stuck to gluten-free pizza and paced himself, whereas she did not. She spew, er, flew too close to the sun.

Deutch explained to the site,

"So, Glen was smart. He was careful. He was wise. I ended up eating four full pizzas — four full, large pizzas — from Joe’s Pizza, and I threw up violently halfway through the scene. And then I had to proceed to be very close to Glen Powell, who now, I think, looks at me in a very different light.”

How's that for a bonding experience?

And don't worry, Deutch does not look at pizza in a different light. She told HelloGiggles,

“I threw up from eating four pizzas…and I still like pizza.”

Such is the power of the 'za.