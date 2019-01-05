If you're looking for a good Peter Kavinsky fix, but you've rewatched To All The Boys I've Loved Before a few too many times, we've got some good news. The first clip of Noah Centineo on The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble is here, and it's guaranteed to make you fall even more in love with the Internet's dream boyfriend.

Centineo will reprise his role as Jesus on the Freeform series, and according to Entertainment Weekly, the actors first guest spot will see the character looking to protect his twin sister, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) from the "racism, sexism, and general oppression" that she's facing in her workplace. In the adorable clip, Jesus gets a tour of Mariana's tech startup office, and is overwhelmed by the perks offered to employees, like a rock wall and ping pong tables.

Of course, once his sister points out that it's not all fun and games for a woman working in the tech industry, Jesus is ready to take down anyone giving her a hard time: "Just tell me whose a** I'm kicking first," he whispers.

"You're not kicking anyone's a**, although I'd love to watch," Mariana fires back. Clearly, chivalry really isn't dead for the Internet's dream boyfriend. And if that wasn't enough to make Centineo's fans swoon, the first stills from the actor's return to The Fosters universe show Jesus sitting in bed, shirtless and smirking over a cup of coffee.

Freeform on YouTube

Centineo starred as Jesus Adams Foster for three seasons on the beloved Freeform show, The Fosters, taking over the role from Jake T. Austin in 2015. Good Trouble will follow Jesus' twin Mariana and their adopted sister Callie (Maia Mitchell), as they move to downtown Los Angeles and get grown-up jobs — Mariana at a tech company and Callie as a clerk for a federal judge. Naturally, life as an adult in the real world isn't as easy and drama-free as they accepted, but they'll always have each other, and plenty of support from their family.

And it seems as if Centineo and his onscreen family have remained incredibly close off screen as well, with Ramierez even revealing what Centineo is looking for in the perfect partner in a recent interview. "He's told me about some of his dates. His first date with a girl was, they went on a rooftop and they exchanged books and they read there together for hours," she told Entertainment Tonight.

She continued, "So she's definitely got to be [intellectual], able to go on hikes with him and watch the sunset. Who wouldn't want to do that? But she's got to be down. She's got to be a woman of the world."

Good Trouble is just one of the many projects on Centineo's slate after his incredible summer, starring in two of Netflix's biggest romantic comedies, To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser. The actor recently wrapped filming on the Charlie's Angels reboot, in which he will play "a key role" as a love interest for one of the Angels, according to Variety.

In 2019, he's also set to appear in The Diary with Kevin Kline, and The Stand-In alongside Riverdale star Camila Mendes, as well as landing his first starring role in the upcoming action film, Valet. And of course, there's also the highly-anticipated To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, which will see him reprise his role as heartthrob Peter Kavinsky.

Centineo will likely only get busier as more and more viewers fall in love with him onscreen, but it's good to know that no matter what, he'll always make time for his onscreen family.