TimesUp Comments From The Golden Globes Red Carpet Show Many Celebs Weren’t Afraid To Hold Back

Since 2015, hosts have promised to #AskHerMore on the red carpet, and this year, everyone is talking about #MeToo and #TimesUp. After 2017, a year in which Hollywood was permeated by sexual misconduct allegations that gained steam with The New York Times' exposé on accusations made against Harvey Weinstein (Weinstein's rep previously denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex in a statement to the Times), it was no surprise that the #TimesUp movement took over the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.

It started with the fashion at the award show: women (and men) wearing all-black in solidarity with anyone who came forward with sexual harassment and assault allegations in Hollywood and elsewhere. But, it more importantly, continued with the pre-show interviews, in which actors didn't just talk about who they were wearing, but also got a chance to speak thoughtfully about the real changes Hollywood needs to make after last year's sexual misconduct revelations. Meryl Streep, walking the red carpet with activist Ai-jen Poo, who organizes immigrant worker women and is the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, sounded optimistic about how awareness of the problem will lead to real change.

While the red carpet has usually been the place for pithy conversation, this year was different. The New York Times even pivoted in the way they were going to cover this year's red carpet, telling readers in a memo days before the awards that they would be changing focus in this post-Weinstein world by sending Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Damon Winter to cover the pre-show. Investigative reporter Jodi Kantor, who co-wrote the Weinstein report, will also contribute to the red carpet coverage.

As Choire Sicha, the New York Times Styles section's new editor, explained:

"The red carpet is where huge, powerful industries — celebrity, fashion, Hollywood, media, beauty, publicity — meet. Now that the curtain is finally being lifted on some of the grimy underbelly of Hollywood, we feel it’s more important than ever to not treat awards shows as silly things for silly people."

In 2018, the red carpet got serious, and it was a seriously good thing to see. Here's what attendees had to say about the changes:

1 Debra Messing Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Debra Messing stopped to speak with E!'s Giuliana Rancic she talked about why she wore black. "For the brave whistleblowers" she said, adding she was ready to "stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the globe." And to make her point even clearer she simply said "Time is up" and it's time for "diversity, intersectional gender parity, and equal pay." Messing also called out E! and the recent departure of Catt Sadler. "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts," she said. "I miss Catt Sadler." She then added, "Women are just as valuable as men." Sadler claimed she found out she was being paid less than her male co-host Jason Kennedy and asked for a raise. When E! allegedly didn't give her what she wanted, she decided to leave the network. Last month Sadler tweeted: "It’s true. Today will be my last day on #DailyPop and @enews. I hope you’ll tune in so I can thank you for the memories. I love you guys SO much it hurts." E! released the following statement to Us Weekly about the situation: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network."

2 Meryl Streep Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Streep talked about the widespread abuse across Hollywood and the rest of the world saying that people are "more aware" of the power imbalance. "It's something that leads to abuse in our own industry," she said. "It's everywhere," she said. "We want to fix that, we feel sort of emboldened to stand together in a thick black line separating then from now."

3 Michelle Williams When Michelle Williams showed up with Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, she had tears in her eyes. She told E!'s Ryan Seacrest it was because it was such an honor to be there with her. "We're here," she told him. "You know why we're here? We're here because of Tarana." Not because of her nomination for All The Money In The World (Claire Simpson: film editing), "We're here because she started a movement." That would be the #MeToo movement, which Burke started 10 years ago to help victims of sexual abuse, but got a boost when Alyssa Milano shared the hashtag #MeToo on Twitter. "It's deeply humbling," Burke said. "This is something I started out of necessity, something my community needed and it's grown over the years, but I could have never have envisioned it growing like this." But, it was Williams who said Burke is the reason she has hope for her daughter, who she thought she was going to have to raise to "learn how to protect herself in a dangerous world." She said, "I think because of the work Tarana has done and the work I'm learning how to do, we have the opportunity to hand our children a different world. I am moved beyond measure to be next to this women."

4 Emma Watson Emma Watson came to the awards with Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, "a British network of organizations working to end violence against black and minority women," according to The New York Times. "If we are to end violence against women and girls," Watson said, "we need to create seismic shifts across our social norms.” Watson then turned most of the red carpet conversation to her date. "There is a wall of silence when it comes violence around women and girls," Larasi said. "Every time people speak out it puts a crack in that wall." Larasi made the case that having Hollywood women speak out gives an "opportunity to amplify the issues and shine a light on things. It's not the beginning or the end of the struggle, it's a critical moment."

5 Laura Dern Laura Dern came to the 2018 Golden Globes with Mónica Ramírez, who fights sexual violence against farmworkers. It was her letter of solidarity in Time from women farmworkers to women in Hollywood that inspired Dern to reach out to her. Being that female farmworkers have a "long history of combatting violence," Ramírez told E!, that "our members felt very strongly, not alone, we stand with them, we lend them our power and our strength as they move this difficult time." Ramírez and her fellow farmers have also been fighting for gender equality and parity. "Every person's voice will be valued and everyone will have the opportunity to reach their full potential," she said. Dern agreed, saying, "We need the powers that be, all the networks, including E! to help us with closing this pay gender gap."

6 Ava DuVernay While on the red carpet, Ava DuVernay talked about why she wore black to the Globes. "It's standing side-by-side with other like-minded people who believe in justice and dignity for all," she said. "It's that simple." It's not the solution to the problem of sexual harassment or assault, she said, but it's important for Hollywood to use its spotlight to "turn that light on an issue that's larger than patting ourselves on the back. And so I'm with it."

7 Eva Longoria Eva Longoria, who just announced she's pregnant with her first child, was there to slay. Basically, she came, she saw, and she conquered the Golden Globes red carpet with one spectacular quote. "It's not a moment, it's a movement, so tonight is just one small part of that," she said when NBC's Carson Daly said the Globes were an "exciting moment." Mic drop, Eva out.

8 Natalie Portman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Natalie Portman showed up on the red carpet she was all about talking about the symbolism of Time's Up. "It's time because time's up," Portman said. "It's time we want our workplaces to reflect the world we're living in and have everyone represented."

9 Viola Davis Viola Davis walked the red carpet to stand in solidarity with "all these women embracing their authentic voices and standing in solidarity with one another." And while she said that a lot of "people feel like Hollywood can be out of touch sometimes, I'm here because I hear the voices for women who say 'me too', and one of them is me." Davis said she is there to represent for "those people who are nameless, faceless, every day, who don't have a platform to talk about their sexual assault and rape. And I hear those voices."

10 Mariah Carey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Mariah Carey walked the red carpet, she was celebrating her nomination for Best Song for the title song from the animated film The Star. But, she was also there to remind everyone that this was her first nomination as a songwriter: "People often forget, women write too." You tell them, Mariah.

11 Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker said the Time's Up movement shows that this is a "conversation that needs to happen across industries. "I know it's affected your network," Parker said to E!'s Ryan Seacrest, but "these are conversations that are timely and exciting." She continued, "Safe work places shouldn't be controversial."