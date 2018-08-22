If you've seen Netflix's adaptation of Jenny Han's novel, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, chances are you're madly in love with its leading man, Peter Kavinsky, and the actor who plays him, Noah Centineo. Well, luckily for rom com fans everywhere, Centineo is starring in yet another high-school set romantic comedy, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, which premieres on Netflix September 7.

In Sierra Burgess, which is a modern re-telling of Cyrano de Bergerac, Centineo plays Jamey, a hot-but-senstive jock who falls in love with Sierra (Shannon Purser), a smart, funny young woman who is a bit of an outcast, via text and the occasional phone call. The only problem? He thinks he's texting Veronica (Kristine Froseth), the most popular girl in school. And yes, like the ultimate hot-but-sensitive jock, Peter Kavinsky, Jamey too drives a Jeep and has perfect eyebrows. (In other words, get ready to fall in love all over again.)

Between To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess is a Loser, which just announced an accompanying soundtrack, Centineo is carving out a career for himself as the romantic lead of our collective dreams — but it's been something he's been working towards for years. Before he stole hearts in To All The Boys, he also starred in Camila Cabello's music video for "Havana," where he was equally dreamy, and was a fan favorite on The Fosters.

As for what makes him the perfect person to bring characters like Peter Kavinsky to life, well, Centineo thinks it all comes down to his willingness to be vulnerable. "At least when it comes to young men doing romantic comedies, you have to have a certain level of openness and vulnerability, while also being that 'male lead' type," Centineo told Vulture about embracing roles in romantic comedies. "Finding the balance and being able to play comedic moments, play a brutish male, but also have sensitivity — and make it all very authentic and natural — you just have to be the type of person to do that, and some actors don’t want to be that type of person."

And yes, Centineo is open to doing even more romantic comedies in the future: "This romantic-comedy genre has been really great thus far. I’ve always wanted to hit that like 13 Going on 30; Failure to Launch, Matthew McConaughey; What Happens in Vegas, Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher” wave," he told Vulture. "I love that whole world and I see myself continuing this."

It's no coincidence that Centineo called out 13 Going on 30 either — he's very aware of the fact that he looks like a young Mark Ruffalo, and is also very flattered by the comparison. "I guess it’s just my mannerisms, like the way I talk, the way my eyes move around maybe when I’m thinking …? I don’t know!" he said, according to People.

Of course, the actor is also looking forward to branching out into different kinds of films (especially if it means playing Ruffalo's son in an upcoming project). "I’d really like to branch out and do some more auteur filmmaking like Gaspar Noé, the Nolan brothers, the Coen brothers, these very existential, philosophical, visceral films," he told Vulture.

Whatever lies ahead for the actor, for now, he's the Internet's new boyfriend thanks to this wave of Netflix rom-coms and, of course, his Ruffalo-esque charm. And if Sierra Burgess' September 7 release date seems like too long to wait for your next dose of Centineo as a romantic comedy dreamboat, well, there's always his incredibly swoon-worthy Instagram account to help pass the time until then.