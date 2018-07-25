Too Faced Lipsticks Are Buy One Get One Free At Ulta Right Now

It's no secret that Ulta has some seriously great drugstore deals. In fact, they've almost always got some affordable brand on a buy more, save more deal. Now, though, the retailer is working in some high-end goods, and it's time to go shopping. Right now, Too Faced lipsticks are buy one, get one at Ulta. Yes, really. You should get to shopping.

If you haven't been lurking around sales papers or paying attention to e-mail blasts from Ulta, you may have missed out on some incredible news from the retailer. They've basically become sale central over the past few weeks, and things don't seem to be slowing down. While you may be shopping the Weekly Wow at Sephora (and it is amazing), Ulta's Hot Buys are kind of a BFD on the beauty internet. From 35 percent off Too Faced palettes to massive discounts on liter sized bottles of high-end hair care, they've majorly stepped up their sale game.

Now, the orange and white hued retailer is giving their customers yet another can't miss deal. Too Faced lipsticks are on a buy one, get one sale, and it's not just classic bullet lippies. The deal is on practically every Too Faced lippie sold at the store.

According to a post from TrendMood's sister account TrendMood Deals, Ulta will be offering a buy one, get one deal on Too Faced's lipsticks until July 29, which means that you've got more than enough time to shop. Once you head to the retailer's website and filter for Too Faced lippies, you realize that there are so many options. From their Melted Mattes to their Natural Nude lipsticks and even their iconic Unicorn Tears lipstick are all up for grabs. As a bonus, you can even use the bogo sale to snag their lip primer as well.

What does a buy one, get one sale mean for your wallet (other than a free lippie)? Your savings kind of depends on which type of lipstick you'd like. First things first: yes, you can mix the lipstick formulas and still snag the deal. If you want a liquid lip as well as a classic bullet lippie, you can do that and still get one for free. Which one, though? It seems like Ulta is giving the lipstick with the lowest price as the free item. However, all of Too Faced's retail for between $19 and $22. That means that no matter what, you'll be saving no less than $19 if you shop the sale.

The best news? You don't need to use any sort of code to get the buy one, get one Too Faced lipstick deal. Simply head to the site, make sure the lippie you're shopping qualifies, and the discount will be added to your cart. Easy peasy!

If you're looking to diversify your lipstick collection or just can never have enough lippies, the Too Faced bogo sale at Ulta is basically a dream come true. Now, it's just time to start shopping.