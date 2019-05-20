Tweets About Jon Snow's Fate On 'Game Of Thrones' Show That Fans Can At Least Agree On One Thing
Spoilers ahead for the Game of Thrones series finale. The person with the greatest claim to the Iron Throne didn't end up as the ruler of Westeros at the end of Game of Thrones. Instead, Jon Snow returned North, to the Wall and the Wildlings. If these tweets about Jon Snow's fate on Game of Thrones are any indication, the fandom is split about his fate. While some viewers are outraged that Jon never got to be the leader of the Seven (now Six) Kingdoms, others are happy to see him living in the North with the Free Folk. But even though people will always be divided about Jon's fate, one thing that fans can (mostly) agree on is how good it was to see Jon Snow reunite and pet Ghost before the series came to an end.
Jon Snow has always been loyal to a fault. But in order to protect the people of Westeros and beyond from tyranny, Jon killed his queen, aunt, and former lover Daenerys Targaryen. Yet, rather than take the throne for himself (not like he would have or even could have, since Drogon destroyed it) or get assassinated by Grey Worm, Jon received a pardon. Bran ordered that Jon be sent to the Night's Watch again for life — except no Night's Watch really exists, so Jon is able to go be with the Free Folk beyond the Wall.
Whether you loved this fate for Jon Snow or were outraged that the brave and dutiful bastard didn't get a happier ending, here's what Twitter had to say about his Game of Thrones ending.
It Was Perfect
So His Ancestry Didn't Matter?
Remember what a game changer it was when we officially learned R+L=J? Well, besides helping to push Daenerys off the deep end, it apparently doesn't matter that Jon is the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.
Jon Is With Ygritte's People Now
How Dare You, Tyrion?
Before Daenerys died, Tyrion and Varys were all about Jon being king. But Tyrion pulled a 180 when he nominated Bran to rule.
Bran Did Jon Dirty
He Should've Been Toast
He Fulfilled His Lord Of The Light Duty
He's A True Leader
It Was The Right Fate, Just Not The Right Execution
But Did Jon *Really* Have To Leave?
Bran Wanted Jon To Be With The Free Folk
As the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran knew that no Night's Watch existed anymore. After all, part of the Wall is destroyed, the Wildlings aren't at war with Westeros, and the Night King and White Walkers are gone. So sending Jon to the Wall meant reuniting him with the Free Folk and allowing him to lead up there.
He Gets To Be With Tormund Again
He Reunited With Ghost
It's A Happy(ish) Ending
Jon may have had to kill his love Daenerys and will forever live with the guilt of wondering if he did the right thing — but it was still kind of a happy ending for him in the end.
There's no mistaking that Jon Snow's story arc was one of the most important since the entire series ended with him. So while he's King in the North no more, he'll never rule Westeros, and most people won't know that he's responsible for bringing peace to the kingdoms, viewers will always know what Jon Snow sacrificed for the good of the world and the good of Game of Thrones.