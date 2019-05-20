Spoilers ahead for the Game of Thrones series finale. The person with the greatest claim to the Iron Throne didn't end up as the ruler of Westeros at the end of Game of Thrones. Instead, Jon Snow returned North, to the Wall and the Wildlings. If these tweets about Jon Snow's fate on Game of Thrones are any indication, the fandom is split about his fate. While some viewers are outraged that Jon never got to be the leader of the Seven (now Six) Kingdoms, others are happy to see him living in the North with the Free Folk. But even though people will always be divided about Jon's fate, one thing that fans can (mostly) agree on is how good it was to see Jon Snow reunite and pet Ghost before the series came to an end.

Jon Snow has always been loyal to a fault. But in order to protect the people of Westeros and beyond from tyranny, Jon killed his queen, aunt, and former lover Daenerys Targaryen. Yet, rather than take the throne for himself (not like he would have or even could have, since Drogon destroyed it) or get assassinated by Grey Worm, Jon received a pardon. Bran ordered that Jon be sent to the Night's Watch again for life — except no Night's Watch really exists, so Jon is able to go be with the Free Folk beyond the Wall.

Whether you loved this fate for Jon Snow or were outraged that the brave and dutiful bastard didn't get a happier ending, here's what Twitter had to say about his Game of Thrones ending.

It Was Perfect Jon Snow never wanted to be king, so some thought him leading the Free Folk was the ideal ending for not only Jon but for Game of Thrones.

So His Ancestry Didn't Matter? Remember what a game changer it was when we officially learned R+L=J? Well, besides helping to push Daenerys off the deep end, it apparently doesn't matter that Jon is the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.

Jon Is With Ygritte's People Now If you shipped Ygritte and Jon more than Dany and Jon, the fact that he's back with Ygritte's people may have left you in a puddle on the floor.

How Dare You, Tyrion? Before Daenerys died, Tyrion and Varys were all about Jon being king. But Tyrion pulled a 180 when he nominated Bran to rule.

Bran Did Jon Dirty It's not just Tyrion who messed with Jon's fate. Seems like the Three-Eyed Raven now current king of Westeros played Jon too.

"Jon Snow Deserves Better" The tweet really says it all.

He Should've Been Toast Maybe you're Team Daenerys all the way and wish Drogon had taken out Jon. But hey, Jon is a Targaryen after all, and Drogon seemed smart enough to know it wasn't Jon's fault for Dany's fate.

He Fulfilled His Lord Of The Light Duty If you're wondering why Jon Snow was brought back to life only to not rule, well — maybe his purpose had been to save hundreds of innocents from the Mad Queen.

He's A True Leader Jon may not have ended Game of Thrones with any glory, but fans know that he's a true leader through and through.

It Was The Right Fate, Just Not The Right Execution Jon Snow ending up in the North felt right, but why'd he have to be forcefully sent there?

But Did Jon *Really* Have To Leave? Speaking of, with Grey Worm going off to the Isle of Naath, did Jon even have to be exiled??

Bran Wanted Jon To Be With The Free Folk As the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran knew that no Night's Watch existed anymore. After all, part of the Wall is destroyed, the Wildlings aren't at war with Westeros, and the Night King and White Walkers are gone. So sending Jon to the Wall meant reuniting him with the Free Folk and allowing him to lead up there.

He Gets To Be With Tormund Again Sure, Ygritte may be dead. But Jon will find happiness with another red-haired Wildling in Tormund Giantsbane.

He Reunited With Ghost But the most significant reunion of the entire Game of Thrones finale was when Jon finally gave Ghost a much-deserved pet. Some fans are still salty that Jon had abandoned his direwolf before, but it's fair to say that's water under the bridge (snow over the Wall?) for these two now.