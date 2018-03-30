The Weeknd's new album My Dear Melancholy has fans talking about a lot of things, namely the speculation that most of the songs on the six track EP are about some of his famous ex-girlfriends. The project is so good, in fact, that it has even prompted some fans to actually thank Selena Gomez for the Weeknd's album as many feel that their breakup has proven to be a huge inspiration for a lot of its content. Gomez and The Weeknd began dating in January 2017, but later announced their break up this past October shortly after Gomez was spotted hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Upon the album's Friday release, fans couldn't help but to speculate that one of the songs, "Call Out My Name" was all about Weeknd's 10-month romance with Gomez and their subsequent split. The lyrics seem to point to some very specific things in their relationship that fans couldn't deny, particularly the line "I almost cut a piece of myself for your life" in which The Weeknd seems to reference Gomez's kidney transplant and hints that he may have contemplated donating his own.

Fans of the album took to Twitter to express their gratitude to Gomez, thanking her for giving The Weeknd the material to make such a great album.

Portions of the "Call Out My Name" chorus also seem to allude to the notion that Gomez may have been the one who decided to break things off with the Weeknd. The lyrics explain:

"So call out my name (call out my name, baby)

So call out my name when I kiss you

So gently, I want you to stay (I want you to stay)

I want you to stay even though you don't want me

Girl, why can't you wait? (Girl, why can't you wait 'til I?)"

Meanwhile, another part of the song sounds like it could be a possible dig a Gomez's relationship with Justin Bieber with the Weeknd indicating that he may have felt used during his romance with the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer.

In the second verse of "Call Out My Name," The Weeknd sings:

"Guess I was just another pit stop

'Til you made up your mind

You just wasted my time

You're on top"

The Weeknd and Gomez first started dating in early 2017, appearing on the red carpet together at the Met Gala that May. They ultimately decided to part ways, announcing their break up in October 2017. Gomez rekindled her romance with Bieber. However, the on-again, off-again couple are currently on a break, according to reports.

While Gomez appears to be a huge source of inspiration for My Dear Melancholy, she may not be the only Weeknd ex that deserves thanking. Upon listening, fans of the album also picked up on a clue that the song "Wasted Times" may be about The Weeknd's former girlfriend, Bella Hadid. Many speculated that the line: "You were equestrian, so ride it like a champion," was a reference to Hadid's love of horseback riding.

After meeting at Coachella, The Weeknd and Hadid went public with their relationship in September 2015, but later split in November 2016. Despite being apart for over a year now, another snippet from "Wasted Times" has led fans to believe that The Weeknd may be interested in reconciling with Hadid. He sings,

"Wasted times I spent with someone else

She wasn't even half of you"

The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy arrives 16 months after the release of his Grammy-winning project Starboy. It seems that fans couldn't be happier about it's lyrical content – and the idea that the album could possibly be about his famous exes.