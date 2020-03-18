On Mar. 17, Ulta Beauty announced it would be closing its doors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. In an Instagram post uploaded to its account, the retailer explained that beginning Mar. 19 through Mar. 31 it will no longer be open to the public for in-person shopping. However, like fellow beauty retailer Sephora, Ulta will continue to pay its store and salon associates and provide health benefits to those who are enrolled during the time of closure.

If, during this time, you do wish to shop (the retailer's 21 Days of Beauty is currently underway until Apr. 4), you can still do so via the Ulta website and the Ulta app. The brand is also offering free shipping on orders of $15 and maintaining its 60 day return policy.

In a press release added to the retailer's site, CEO Mary Dillon explains the closures stating, "I want to make sure that our guests and associates know there is nothing more important than our collective health and safety. We look forward to the time when we can re-open our stores, bring our associates back together, and invite you back in to Ulta Beauty. Until then, please take care of yourselves, your loved ones, and others who may need help."

Ulta joins other beauty retailers like Lush, Glossier, and Sephora who have all chosen to temporarily close their doors but maintain pay for their employees.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.