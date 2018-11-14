The holiday season is here whether you're ready for it or not. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and then, if you celebrate, it's Christmas time. Sure, that means seeing family, but for beauty lovers, it also means some major sales. Urban Decay's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale are the holiday festivities that you certainly don't want to miss out on.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are basically everywhere after Thanksgiving, and for many brands, they're not even just a single day long any more. Black Friday can basically be a full week of deals, and that's pretty much what Urban Decay is doing. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday will still be home to the brand's best deals, they're giving their fans everything they could possibly want in an entire week filled with shopping steals.

The brand isn't exactly shy when it comes to sales, though. Not only do often host their Friends & Fanatics Event for their customers, but they do sporadic sales on choice products through retailers like Sephora and Ulta. With their propensity to give their customers great bargains, it's no surprise that Urban Decay's 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is going to be lit.

Urban Decay's Black Friday sale actually begins on Nov. 22 and won't end until Nov. 24. During those days, customers will be able to snag 20 percent off site wide and free ground shipping. If, however, you're a member of the brand's loyalty program, you'll be getting an even bigger discount at 25 percent off your purchase.

While some may be hosting Cyber Monday sales, Urban Decay actually seems to be having an entire Cyber Week that's set to begin on Sunday, Nov. 25. On that day, NAKED Skin and All Nighter Concealers will be half off at $14.50 and their pro makeup brushes will also be discounted bringing the prices down to between $7.50 and $29.50.

As for Nov. 26, Cyber Monday itself, fans can score half off the Naked Heat palette making it only $27 for one day only. Then, the brand has an entire week of deals.

On Tuesday Nov. 27 select Vice lipsticks will be 50 percent off (yes, that's only $9 each), and on Wednesday, you can get half off the Naked Heat Petite palette bring its price down to $14.50.

As for Thursday, get half off select palettes like the Urban Decay Shapeshifter for $22.50. On Friday, snag $10 stocking stuffers and a gift with purchase. Finally, on Saturday, get the Naked Smoky palette for just $27.

Basically, Urban Decay's Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just the start of this brand's mega-sales.

Of course, Urban Decay isn't alone. Whether you're a fashion or beauty lover, there's bound to be a sale for you somewhere. If you love skin care, the 2018 Black Friday skin care deals are out of this world, and if you're super into fashion, Black Friday could just be your favorite day of the year. From percentages off to free shipping and gifts with purchases, brands are going all out for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Now, all you need to do is decide what you're buying, especially from Urban Decay.