Against all odds, Jaxnay made it through the Fireball-fueled firestorm that was Vanderpump Rules Season 6, and now they're cheersing to year three. On Thursday, May 24, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrated their third anniversary together. “Happy 3 years to my soul mate, my queen, my everything,” Jax tweeted. “You make me a better man each day... I love you so much, thank you for loving me.”

Jaxany honored their anniversary in classic Pump Rules style: they took shots together. In one of Brittany's Instagram Stories, she and Jax toasted to year number three at an airport before they boarded a plane to Charlotte, NC. “Celebrating 3 years together today and also flying to Charlotte so it’s shots in the terminal for us,” Brittany wrote.

While the two Pumpers are in the Queen City this weekend, they will go a Jake Owen concert, watch some Nascar, and attend the Hooters International Pageant. As Brittany announced in April, she has been asked to judge the her former employer's annual pageant this year. Considering how much this couple loves Hooters (Brittany worked there for years! Jax had his 38th birthday party there!), this particular anniversary weekend activity feels right.

The road leading to Jaxany’s three-year anniversary was bumpier than a cooler scooter ride down five flights of stairs. The same month they rang in their two-year anniversary, Brittany found out that Jax cheated on her with fellow SURver Faith Stowers. This revelation prompted Jax and Brittany to go their separate ways for a hot minute, but before anyone could say “backward Taco Bell sweatshirt,” they called off the breakup. They spent the remainder of the season doing the things they believed would make their relationship work: Brittany planned multiple birthday events for Jax, including a cast trip to Mexico; Jax regularly visited a reiki healer. Despite their efforts, they could not repair their relationship. Eventually, all of the resentment and tension that continued to wreak havoc on their coupledom came to a head.

In one of the final episodes of the season, Jax dumped Brittany because… he felt like it was the thing to do? Yes, the guy who cheated on Brittany with one of her friends, spent an entire spin-off series telling her family that she “lost her spark,” repeatedly failed to consider her wants and needs, and has a history of disrespecting women on national television was the dumper, not the dumpee. They remained apart for three months.

At the Season 6 reunion, Jaxany addressed two huge life events that took place after regular season wrapped: Jax and Brittany got back together, and Jax’s father passed away. Jax told reunion host Andy Cohen that losing his father last December made him want to become a better person, and Brittany’s support during that time made him realize just how lucky he is to have her in his life. Brittany and the rest of her co-stars told Cohen that they sincerely believe Jax has changed.

Bravo on YouTube

And Jaxany still seem to be in a good place. In a recent interview with Bustle, Brittany addressed Jax’s apparent transformation, the status of their relationship, and her co-stars’ reactions to their reconciliation. Brittany said,

"It’s like completely different. The way he talks to me. The way he’s treated me. His patience. He’s not angry.”

She added,

“They see the changes themselves. It’s not just me that sees this Jax. You know, every single person on the cast can tell you about it. He’s just been through a whole lot these past couple months and I know they were not wanting me to get back with him in the beginning and everything, but now they’re on my side and now they’re just as happy.”

Here's hoping Jax really has changed for good. Happy anniversary, Jaxany. May all of the relationship drama finally be behind you, and may year four be a happy and healthy and Hooters wings-eriffic one.