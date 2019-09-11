In the ever-growing war of fast food breakfast, there's a new contender to consider. It's time, finally, to feast your eyes on the Wendy's breakfast menu. Now, Wendy's is committing for breakfast. The chain already serves breakfast at over 300 restaurants, but they've committed to rolling it out nation-wide in 2020. That means opening for more hours, hiring around 20,000 more employees, and, of course, more food offerings. So keep an eye out for instant classics like the Breakfast Baconator, the Frosty-ccino, and the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, because this breakfast menu packs a punch.

Do you think those sound delicious? You should. According to Business Insider, The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit gives you fried chicken and whipped honey butter, all on an actual biscuit — while The Breakfast Baconator features an egg, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, a sausage patty, American and Swiss cheese, and hollandaise sauce. Meanwhile, the Frosty-ccino is exactly what it sounds like — cold brew coffee with Frosty creme, in your choice of chocolate or vanilla. If this is a taste of what their breakfast menu can bring, I'm all ears.

“Launching breakfast in our U.S. restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities,” Todd Penegor, Wendy’s CEO, said in a press release. “We are well-positioned to pursue it. We believe we have the right team and structure in place, and we put Wendy’s fan favorites on our breakfast menu to set us apart from the competition.”

There is definitely a lot of competition, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out but with biscuits and Frosty-coffee hybrids on the menu, I can see Wendy's winning over some major fans — Frosties in the morning are no laughing matter.

When it comes to fast food breakfasts, the companies take it seriously — lest we forget that donut stick incident of earlier this year. Dunkin' Donut Fries became a magical addition to the breakfast scene — sweet, fluffy, easy to eat fingers of heaven. And then McDonald's Donut Sticks joined the scene and, well, umm... looked pretty similar. It's a cutthroat game.

But competition breeds innovation, according to my high school economics class, and we're seeing a lot of innovation in the breakfast department recently. Burger King has launched not one, not two, but three different Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches — they're always trying to keep you guessing and coming back for more. I mean, you go and find the best breakfast sandwich maker and make yourself the breakfast of your dreams every damn day. But, as a people, we are lazy and we want our breakfast made for us in ever-more innovative ways.

And Wendy's promises to deliver — these are the minds that brought back Wendy's Spicy Nuggets, the minds that gave us a sundae covered in cookies like it was NBD. They can do anything.

So that's why we're looking at you, Wendy's. So few of us have been exposed to the glory of Wendy's breakfast before — so this country-wide launch is definitely a major change. With coffee Frosties and chicken biscuit sandwiches on the way, this is going to be big news. So roll on 2020, because the breakfast games are truly beginning.