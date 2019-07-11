I don't know about you, but in my world, Mercury retrograde announced itself like a bull in a China shop. My week began with multiple computer crashes — and it even crashed in the middle of my writing this article! When my browser decided to work at all, it took long breaks to display its power over me by reverting to the dreaded spinning wheel of death. If you, too, have noticed things seem more difficult this week, it's because Mercury began its backward boogie on Jul. 7, 2019, and it'll continue through Jul. 31, 2019. This planetary backspin affects each sign differently, and there are some things people born under the Aries zodiac sign should and shouldn't do during Mercury retrograde in July.

Rams, you're going to be forced to slow your roll. This will likely be the most difficult aspect of this particular Mercury retrograde for you. It's no secret that Aries-born people like to push forward no matter what. However, as astrologer Gary Canton explained on Astrology.com that rams are advised to hit the pause button for the next three weeks. Spend some time in gratitude and work on forgiving yourself and others for things you haven't been able to let go of. Get rid of all of that dark and twisty energy so you can go forth and slay like the boss you are when Mercury turns direct Jul. 31. But that's not all you need to know. Here are some other things Aries should and shouldn't do during Mercury retrograde July 2019.

1. Practice Saying No Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock There's a saying — if you want to get something done quickly, ask a busy person. I suspect whomever first said this was referring to an Aries. When it comes to spinning plates, Aries is an expert. However, on her website Astrology Zone, astrologer Susan Miller cautions that saying yes to everything this month during Mercury retrograde will only lead to frustration and overwhelm for the ram. It's OK to say no.

2. Tie Up Loose Ends Stakhov Yuriy/ Shutterstock Aries, use the next three weeks of Mercury retrograde to KonMari — aka, organize — your life. Wrap up old projects, end toxic relationships, and mentally prepare yourself for a potential career change. Most of all, trust the process — even when it feels like everything is going sideways.

3. Move Stuck Emotions By Moving Your Body Srdjan Randjelovic / Shutterstock Aries, Mercury retrograde is going to bring a lot of suppressed emotions to the surface, and you'll have to do some hard work to release them. "It could be deeply uncomfortable," the Astro Twins, Ophira and Tali Edut, said on their site, Astro Style. "Book time for an 'ugly cry' or a good kickboxing session to move some stuck emotions."

4. Don't Sign Anything Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock During Mercury retrograde, everyone is advised to refrain from signing contracts. This goes triple for Aries. Because rams are impulsive, it's tempting to throw caution to the wind and sign a new job contract, lease, marriage license, or bank loan. Don't do it. Anything you put your name on this month is likely to go awry. In order to avoid spending the rest of your summer cleaning up a big mess, resist the urge to make anything official until Mercury goes direct.

5. Don't Buy Things You Don't Need Shutterstock Aries, this one is going to be tough. Emotional turmoil is often followed by the need to engage in self-soothing behaviors. This includes shopping and overspending on things you don't need. Astrologer Jamie Partridge advised on Astrology King that you'll be best served by keeping a close eye on your finances during this retrograde.