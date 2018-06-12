There's a red alert going down in the beauty community right now because a Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection is on its way. In case you hadn't heard (which seems unlikely, but you never know), beauty guru Jaclyn Hill and affordable brand Morphe Brushes are teaming up again to bring fan another iteration of their majorly successful — like over 1 million sold successful — Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette, and it looks so good.

On Monday, Hill teased her Twitter followers with a YouTube upload regarding what was coming from she and Morphe. Needless to say, she delivered. The ultra popular guru (no, really, she's got over 5 million subscribers) partnered with the brand again to expand her already existing Morphe x Jaclyn Hill palette by taking the shades that were cut from the 35 pan palette and crafting all new mini collections.

Due to Hill's first palette only having space for 35 shades, tons had to be scrapped (she created over 100 originally). Now, though, they're coming out of the Vault (hence the name of the collection) and into the light of day. The collection features four totally different palettes with completely different color ways, so what's colors are in the Jaclyn Hill Vault?

Jaclyn Hill on YouTube

Thankfully, Hill revealed all four on your YouTube on Monday.

Purple

Hill's purple palette isn't all violet hues. It also features rich burgundies and mauves alongside a gorgeous ultraviolet hue. This glam palette is known as Bling Boss, and nothing could be more appropriate.

Yellow

Hill refers to Armed and Gorgeous as her yellow palette, and explains in her video that it reminds her of nature. Honestly, she couldn't be more accurate. This palette basically looks like the autumn outdoors in shadow form.

Red

Could there be a more appropriate name for the red palette than Ring the Alarm because this 10 pan shadow collection is fire. From metallics to mattes, if you love a great warm tone, this is your new baby.

Green

Lastly, Hill has her green palette aka Dark Magic. This beauty features deep hunter greens, navy, and Potion basically looks like the "pukey" shades Hill has always loved on her channel (and that she placed her original palette as well).

When it comes to the new Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection, the guru did not come to play. Her fans' reactions? They're in love.

They're ready to do some serious damage at a Morphe store.

Begging may actually be involved so people can get their hands on these palettes.

Just get ready to hand Hill and Morphe all your cash. They deserve it.

Hill's subscribers are already on the look out for Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault tutorials.

For some fans, the shadows themselves are important, but also, say hello to the price tag. According to Hill's video, the Vault Collection will retail for $49 for all four palettes in a single bundle. In the collection, you'll get an adorable package that features drawers for all four of the colorways. If you're only into one of the new shadow palettes or if you're just trying to be frugal, don't worry, Hill's got you covered. They're also selling individually for only $15.

If you want to get your hands on the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection, put a note in your calendar for June 26. While a time hasn't been revealed yet, do you really need one? These four palettes are definitely worth waiting all day for, and if history repeats itself, these new shadows are going to a makeup must-have.