Anyone who has watched The Crown will inevitably have wondered if the royal family, you know, sit down of an evening to watch their life play out on TV too. Am I right? Well, wonder no more because Vanessa Kirby, the actress who plays Princess Margaret in the Netflix series, was recently asked what does the Queen think of The Crown — and she revealed all. It turns out, it's good news.

Kirby played the role of Queen Elizabeth's sister in the first two seasons of the hit show. And while she hasn't had a one-on-one audience with Her Majesty, she did reveal that a friend had found out the royal opinion from a very trusted source. Speaking to The Guardian, the 30-year-old actress said that one of her friends was at a posh (I'm guessing) party when he accidentally bumped into a real life royal.

She said: "He didn't know a soul, so when he heard some people discussing The Crown, he was like: 'Actually, I know someone in that.'

"They were like: 'Cool,'" she continued. But then another one of the guests at the party turned around and told him, "No, but I really know someone in it," before adding, "My granny likes it."

So who was this mystery woman? Only Princess Beatrice. I don't know about you but I think the Queen's granddaughter can be trusted on this one.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Kirby admitted that she has been mistakenly telling people that it was Princess Eugenie who spilled the beans, she's now clear that it was 29-year-old Beatrice who revealed the Queen's TV habits to the world.

This may have answered one question but now I have so many more. Does the Queen have a good old Netflix binge like the rest of us? The fact that she even has something as modern as Netflix has floored me. Do the entire royal family sit in the grand living room at Buckingham Palace and discuss what's happening on the screen? Or do they all remain silent — especially when some of the more controversial scenes start playing?

Perhaps the Queen watches it on her own as, according to The Crown actor Matt Smith, her husband Prince Philip is not a fan. Apparently, a friend of Smith's (who played Philip in the first two seasons) was sat next to the Duke of Edinburgh at another fancy event.

Smith told The Observer that Philip asked his friend if he was involved "in this Crown thing." The unnamed pal said that he wasn't but couldn't resist asking the royal whether he had watched any of the episodes. His exact words? "Don't. Be. Ridiculous." Well, that's us told, hasn't it?

Rumours had been circulating that the Queen enjoyed the dramatic series for some time. In May 2017, the Sunday Express reported that Her Majesty had watched all 10 episodes of the first season in the comfort of Windsor Castle after being encouraged by her son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

A senior royal source told the paper:

"It has been a longstanding arrangement that [Edward and Sophie] drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film. They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them. Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised.”

In the same report, suggestions that Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall were also fans of the series were made.

I wonder if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have a TV night every weekend too. It must be odd watching a series based on your family's life. But then again, if I was a member of the royal family, I definitely couldn't resist seeing what played out on screen.

The third season of The Crown will likely be returning to Netflix in 2019. The original cast are set to be replaced by older acting talent including Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, and Tobiaz Menzies as Prince Philip.