What Happened When I Went On A Quest To Figure Out My Past Lives

Michelle Brock is a spiritual life coach who specializes in past life regressions. Rather than tell me what my past lives were, she hypnotized me and had me come up with them myself.

In her Manhattan apartment, she guided me through a visualization that involved walking into a room with a bunch of doors. I was nervous I wouldn’t be able to come up with anything, but she gave me prompts. She had me picture the door I was walking through and describe it to her, then she had me look down and tell her what kind of shoes I was wearing, working upward to my whole outfit. Then, she asked questions like “where are you?”, “what are you thinking about?”, and “what lesson are you supposed to learn from this life?” I felt like I was making it up, but I just said the first things that came to my head.

In the first life I came up with, I was a man in a civilization that looked like Ancient Greece. I had a partner who I wasn’t really in love with and cheated on. After she died, I ended up with someone else, but I didn’t really love her either. Nor did I love my job. I died after being poisoned by some sort of flower and left that life regretting that I was never fully present.

The next life I entered was of a woman in medieval England. I was physically unattractive and in love with a man I was afraid to confess my feelings for. I learned in that life that I thought the world was cruel to me, but I was cruel to myself. I could have had a normal life if I'd believed it were possible for me.

Brock then had me visit the space in between lives, where I got to communicate with my spirit guides and ancestors. I asked them about a health crisis I'd been dealing with, and they told me about the spiritual purpose it served.

I told Brock at the end that I felt like I was making it up, and she said people often say that. She said the proof that it's real is often the intensity of the emotions you feel, but I didn't feel any intense emotions. Regardless, those lives and the space in between them provided valuable lessons.