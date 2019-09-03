Old Matt Donald might have had the most lovable entrance of all of Hannah Brown's contestants, but that didn't help his chances on The Bachelorette. He was sent home on night one, but this tractor-riding contestant is getting another chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise. Since Matt Donald was on The Bachelorette, he has picked up his social media game significantly. Sadly, Hannah wasn't initially impressed with him, but Matt won over audiences in his brief appearance and he has been engaging with his new fans on Twitter and Instagram. Based on his posts, Matt has some fans in fellow Bachelor alums as well. So you can expect him to be on good terms with the other contestants and keep his likable persona intact when he enters Paradise.

Similar to Grocery Store Joe on Becca's season, Matt was a contestant that fans could simply not understand why Hannah sent him home on night one. He rode on a tractor for his limo entrance (well, tractor entrance) all for the sake of a punny joke at the expense of his name. Matt's Bachelorette bio was also full of endearing factoids, like how he likes to bring flowers on a first date, was already falling for Hannah, and knows sign language to communicate with his brother and parents who are deaf. So although his apparent sweet nature didn't instantly connect with Hannah, it did with fans. And they were rooting for him to have a more successful time on Paradise than he did on The Bachelorette even before he was announced as an official cast member.

Matt was open with the media about how he'd be willing to go on Paradise, telling People in May, "If Paradise is offered I would definitely go." The self-proclaimed Bachelor fan said, "I believe in this process and could see myself falling in love there." And he noted that he'd like to see Kristina Schulman and Tayshia Adams there, who are both currently in Paradise, so watch out for that.

He also noted his interest in Paradise to Lauren Zima of Entertainment Tonight. He appeared on "Roses and Rosé" to recap the fourth episode of Hannah's season of The Bachelorette in June. At the time, Matt wasn't sure if he would be on the spinoff show, but he mentioned to Zima (who just happens to be dating Chris Harrison) that he believes he would "thrive" in the Paradise environment.

ET Live on YouTube

Besides Matt and his fans wanting him to be on Paradise, alums will presumably be happy to see him in Mexico too. His social media shows how has stayed in touch with many contestants since Hannah's season. In July, he wrote on an Instagram post featuring pics of him hanging with some of the men from Hannah's season, "Who would've thought getting the boot night one would have me walking away with life long friends? Still pinching myself and so incredibly thankful!"

People like Connor J. and Devin have made appearances on his Instagram and Matt has shared some Twitter interactions with BiP cast member Dylan. By retweeting a post from Dylan, Matt showed his support for Mike as Bachelor as well. Beyond the people from his own season, Matt has become buddies with Ben Zorn of Kaitlyn's Bachelorette season and BiP Season 4.

Keeping his connection to Bachelor Nation alive, Matt has been providing commentary on this season of Bachelor in Paradise on Twitter (along with his amusing non-Bachelor-related thoughts). So even if he doesn't find love in Paradise, know that Matt will stay a fan whenever his time on the franchise is finished.