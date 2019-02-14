Whether you do it for fun or because you believe in it, lots of folks like to consider recommendations for new things based on their zodiac sign — and right now, Starbucks knows what drink you should try next according to your zodiac sign. Or at least, they’ve got some ideas; ultimately, the choice is up to you, of course. But an adorable infographic posted to the Starbucks Instagram page a few days ago might give you a good place to start.

Of course, when we say “the zodiac” in this case, what we really mean is a specific zodiac — the signs according to Western astrology, which has its roots in Babylonian astrology. These signs, which start at the vernal equinox and cover each of the 30-degree sectors of the ecliptic, are the 12 you’ll typically find in the horoscope section of the newspaper or your favorite website: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. Their names are determined by the constellations they pass through in the night sky.

Some believe that the sign you’re born under has some bearing on your personality and your likes and dislikes, while others don’t. Still, though — even many who only follow the zodiac for fun can’t resist checking out what their sign “should” apparently enjoy.

That’s where Starbucks’ infographic comes in. It’s cute, and hey, even if you don’t totally dig what’s suggested for your sign, you’ve got 11 more suggestions right in front of you:

…Unless you consider yourself an Ophiuchus. That’s not on the list at all. Sorry, devotees of the contentious, so-called 13th zodiac sign.

Anyway, for details on exactly what each drink is (because not everyone is a walking, talking Starbucks encyclopedia, and that’s A-OK), read on:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Pink Drink Starbucks So, uh, fun fact: In Canada, the Pink Drink — the viral “secret menu” sensation from a few years ago that got so popular, Starbucks eventually put it on the official menu — is called the Strawberry Coconut Drink. No, really—the version of this graphic posted on the Starbucks Canada Instagram features the “Strawberry Coconut Drink” in place of the Pink Drink. Either way, if you order it, you’ll get a mix of Strawberry Acai Refresher and coconutmilk. Delish.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte Starbucks I am not a Taurus, but this one is definitely my go-to in warmer weather. Something about the combo of matcha and milk over ice is just so refreshing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Americano Starbucks Hot or iced, an Americano is hard to beat for a sippable caffeine fix. When espresso is topped off with hot water, it makes a light layer of crema, giving you a rich, creamy drink without the steamed milk you find in, say, a latte.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Honey Citrus Mint Tea Starbucks Also known as Medicine Ball Tea, this soothing beverage took the same path as the Pink Drink: Once a “secret menu” item achievable only if you ordered the right customizations, it’s now an official part of the Starbucks menu. A combination of Jade Citrus Mint Green Tea, Peach Tranquility Herbal Tea, hot water, steamed lemonade, and honey, it’s what many people swear by when they’re not feeling well — or just when they need a bit of a coffee-free pick-me-up.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Iced Passion Tango Tea Starbucks Get it? Because Leos are said to be fiery and passionate? This blend of hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple is as bright and colorful as it is refreshing, especially during the warmer months.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Iced Caramel Macchiato Starbucks You can’t go wrong with a classic. Admittedly, Starbucks’ caramel macchiato is a little different than a traditional latte macchiato is — usually, a latte macchiato is mostly steamed milk and foam with a half shot of espresso, according to Craftsense, while a Starbucks one involves much more sweetness in the form of flavored syrups — but the Starbucks combo of milk, espresso, vanilla syrup, and caramel sauce is chef’s kiss. Iced, it’s basically a caffeinated dessert, but wow, is it tasty.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Flat White Starbucks Although exactly what a “flat white” is can vary depending on who you are and where you are, Starbucks’ version uses two ristretto shots — basically small, super concentrated espresso shots — and a ton of microfoam, poured such that there’s a little dot of steamed milk in the middle of the drink. It’s perfect who like their espresso drinks to taste like, y’know, actual espresso.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Espresso Shot Starbucks I like you, Scorpio. You’re bold and straightforward. Just like a shot of espresso. No frills. Just caffeine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refresher Starbucks Not into tea or coffee? Starbucks’ Refreshers might be up your alley. This one mixes the sweet, fruitiness of mango and dragonfruit together and puts it on ice; diced dragonfruit adds the finishing touch. Also, it’s fuchsia. I mean, look at that thing. It’s beautiful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Cold Brew Starbucks Starbucks officially introduced cold brew to the full, permanent menu in 2015 after a lengthy testing phase, and iced coffee lovers haven’t looked back since. Steeped for 20 hours, the stuff has great depth of flavor. Feeling ambitious? Top if off with some cold foam. Yum.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Blonde Latte Starbucks Starbucks’ standard roasts — both for regular coffee and for espresso — tend to be on the darker side, so in 2012, the company introduced its “blonde roast” coffee. Lighter and mellower than, say, the classic Pike’s Place roast, it has since become a favorite of many; in fact, a blonde roast espresso was subsequently added to the menu in early 2018. Combine that blonde espresso with steamed milk and creamy foam, and you’ve got yourself a delightful blonde latte.