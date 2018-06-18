The Golden Globes are flag-bearers, the Emmys are big league, and the Oscars are a crowning glory of the film world, but if you're looking for the awards show with the most flair and fun, you have to tune into the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Directly reflecting viewer opinion and including categories that actually nail what fans want to vote on, the ceremony is the rebellious teen (well, 26-year-old) of awards shows. But just what time are the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and who'll walk away with a hefty Golden Popcorn this year?

Though the show was originally supposed to occur at the Barker Hanger in in Santa Monica, CA, on April 17 MTV officially announced that the awards would instead take place live at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. No matter the venue, the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards start at 9:00 p.m. sharp on Monday, June 18.

The ceremony this year is hosted by Tiffany Haddish, the comedian who managed to steal the show from the amazing cast of Girls Trip with her raunchy, off-the-cuff riffs. She'll likely bring something different to table from the usual late-night talk show host guys who usually end up MCing these events, and is even up for an award herself as "Scene Stealer" for Girls Trip. Haddish faces stiff competition from Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale).

The evening's main focus is on film and television, but there's plenty of music-related connections to keep the "M" in MTV. Performances to look forward to include Mustard and Nick Jonas debuting their new single "Anywhere", and sisters Chloe X Halle singing a medley of "Warriors" from A Wrinkle In Time and "The Kids Are Alright." The many categories include Best Music Documentary as well as Best Musical Moment from a movie or show.

More offbeat categories include Best On-Screen Team, partly acknowledging the swell of mega-crossovers (Black Panther and Ready Player One), as well as vintage-tinged horror shows (Stranger Things and the reboot of It), and Best Fight, acknowledging the choreography and skill involved in film battles, and also just that they look super cool.

There are also two awards not given out every year by MTV, the Trailblazer and Generation Awards, each only presented when someone worthy of the title is determined. This year the Trailblazer Award will be given to Lena Waithe, the creator of Showtime's The Chi as well as a writer and star of Netflix's Master Of None. Waithe also made headlines recently for her bold look at the Met Gala, which acknowledged the struggle of the LGBTQ community within the Catholic church.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Generation Award, meanwhile, will go to Chris Pratt, honoring his evolution from lovable Andy on Parks and Rec into a blockbuster action hero in movies like Jurassic World. Similar awards that don't yet have honorees this year include the Silver Bucket Of Excellence, which notes a movie from the past that resonates even more strongly in the present; the Comedic Genius Award (previously given to Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, and Melissa McCarthy); and the tongue-in-cheek Lifetime Achievement Award, whose previous honorees include Jackie Chan, Godzilla, Jason Voorhees, and Chewbacca.

Some past categories have been retired, though there's always the chance they'll be resurrected for future Movie & TV Awards. Best WTF Moment, for instance, evolved into Best Jaw-Dropping Moment, then Best Gut-Wrenching Performance, before dropping off the map entirely. The rarest of all awards is 1996's Best Sandwich In A Movie, which went to the ham and cheese sandwich from Smoke, a film following the lives of multiple characters connected by the Brooklyn Cigar Co.

This year's show promises more oddities, upsets, and surprises, so be sure to tune in to MTV on June 18.