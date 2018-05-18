Considering that May 19 is almost here, it's safe to say that the royal family has Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding day plans all sorted out. And there's one, very important scheduling detail that you might be wondering about: What time will Meghan Markle arrive at the royal wedding? The festivities can't start until she makes it to the church.

Seeing as though the wedding ceremony will officially start once Markle is ready to walk down the aisle in St. George's Chapel, the former actor will most likely arrive shortly before the already announced start time for the big event. Kensington Palace previously announced on social media that the wedding service would begin at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT). So, it's safe to say that Markle will arrive at the chapel shortly before 12 p.m.

The royal family also released a detailed rundown of the wedding day schedule, which sheds some more insight on when Markle would likely arrive at St. George's Chapel. The communications secretary for the family stated that, on May 19, the royals will begin to arrive at Windsor Castle around 11:20 a.m. (6:20 a.m. ET, 3:20 a.m. PT) Around the same time, Markle is set to depart from her overnight location (the details of which have not been revealed) by car with her mother, Doria Ragland, to head to the castle.

Once the mother-daughter duo arrive, Markle will meet up with her bridesmaids and page boys, which include Princess Charlotte and Prince George. At that point, the wedding service will then begin.

So, the exact time that Markle will arrive at St. George's Chapel is still to be determined. However, based on the information that the royal family has released, one can safely assume that the soon-to-be royal will arrive sometime after 11:20 a.m., but before 12 p.m. London time. So, if you want to see her in the car, make sure you're tuned in by then.

In the same official statement, the royal family's press secretary revealed a slew of other royal wedding day facts. They stated that wedding watchers everywhere will be able to see guests, which will include the likes of Priyanka Chopra and (possibly) Serena Williams, who will arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. local time. After Markle and Harry's guests arrive, the royal family will then follow suit at 11:20 a.m.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie, and the Queen, amongst others, are all expected to arrive around that time. Prince Harry will head to St. George's Chapel after his family members with his older brother Prince William, his best man. The royal family has definitely planned every scheduling detail out perfectly for Markle and Harry's big day.

Way back in February, Kensington Palace revealed a couple of other details about what royal watchers can expect from the special event. Following the hour-long wedding ceremony, Markle and Harry will set out on a carriage procession throughout Windsor Town. On May 2, the palace revealed that the couple had selected an Ascot Landau carriage for the procession, a carriage similar to the one Harry rode in during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding. After this, they'll have their lunchtime reception.

At the end of the pair's long and exciting day, they'll have an evening reception, where they'll be joined by only their closest friends and family. So, it sounds as though the couple has a busy day ahead of them. However, their special day will no doubt be filled with a ton of excitement and love, as well.

In case you were wondering when Markle would arrive at St. George's Chapel during all of the many festivities, wonder no longer. The royal-to-be will be ready to walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel come 12 p.m. on May 19.