What Will Excite Your Partner About Your Relationship Again, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

At some point in your relationship, you'll likely hit a point where things become comfortable. Sometimes it may become too comfortable, and things may feel routine and boring. If you've reached that point in your relationship and you're looking to reignite old feelings, astrology can help you. By knowing your partner's zodiac sign, you can figure out what they need in order to feel excited about the relationship again.

"Sometimes it just takes the right kind of injection of energy to breathe new life and excitement into a relationship," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle.

Because every zodiac sign is unique, what makes you excited about the relationship may not work for your significant other. "In general, Earth and Water signs have a tendency to [like routine more] than Air and Fire signs," astrologer Amy Tripp, tells Bustle. So if you're dating a Taurus, for example, you may find that they like being comfortable and they value stability. Since they don't really like change, doing a bunch of adventurous things won't bring the "right" kind of new energy into the relationship.

That's why astrology can be helpful. It may not be exact, but if you know your partner's zodiac sign, it can still give you a good idea of what you can do get your partner excited about the relationship again. So here's what you can try, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Something New Outside Of The Relationship Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is all about making things happen, Mckean says. But just because they're the ultimate go-getters, it doesn't mean they can't fall into a routine. A monotonous routine can dull anyone, and that's especially true for an Aries. So if you're dating an Aries and things have become too comfortable, get them out of the house to bring their fiery nature back out. Help them find something new and adventurous to do. "A good jumpstart would be heading out of town for a weekend hike or joining a gym," Mckean says. "Fortunately for an Aries, it only takes a little bit of motivation to get them excited again." When they're excited about something new in their life, they'll bring that passion back to the relationship.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): A Treat To Somewhere Nice Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is not only an Earth sign, but a fixed sign. That means, flexbility and spontaneity aren't exactly in their nature. "They like to keep things consistent and simple," Tripp says. "Breaks from the way things have always been can cause them feelings of discomfort." So if you're dating a Taurus, chances are, they're already pretty happy with how the relationship is going. But if you do want to inject some new life into it, Mckean suggests going for areas that get the really excited: good food, good things, and more stability. "Ruled be Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and romance, a Taurus can be one of the most romantic signs among the zodiac, but they also have refined senses for quality," Mckean says. Something as simple as a home-cooked gourmet meal can get them excited. If things are more complex than that, a "slow but planned lifestyle change" will help create excitement in the relationship again, she says. "Sometimes when a Taurus is stuck, the slow but sure approach is the way to go."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Keeping Them Guessing During Date Nights Tina Gong/Bustle "Geminis live for change," Mckean says. In general, it's pretty easy for a Gemini to get excited about a relationship again. But it's just as easy for them to get bored. So be spontaneous. "If you're involved with a Gemini, don't make date night the same old earmarked day of the week," she says. Plan a number of different activities so there's enough variety to keep them stimulated. If you keep them guessing on what your next date night is going to be, that will definitely get them excited about the relationship again.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Making Them Laugh Tina Gong/Bustle According to Tripp, Cancers are the types who would rather stay home, watch movies, and cuddle up to their partner. In general, Cancers don't tend to get bored very easily. As Mckean says, they're very much "forever partners." But the one thing to keep in mind here is that Cancers are very sensitive. When a Cancer starts sensing that something is wrong with the relationship or that it's not moving towards a forever kind of commitment, they have the tendency to retreat and go into their shells. So the best way to help them get excited is to bring them back out. "A little laughter goes a long way with a Cancer," Mckean says. If you can propose more stable changes to your relationship, they'll definitely get excited about the relationship again.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Making Them Feel Like A Priority Again Tina Gong/Bustle "Leos are actually pretty easy to please," Mckean says. "If a Leo starts to yawn about the relationship, take it as a sign to spice things up or else you might find yourself with a rather catty Leo." Spicing things up doesn't have to be anything too crazy. Leos love being the center of attention. If you can make them feel like that, you're good. Mckean suggests giving them a gift, taking them on a weekend trip, or even making them a scrapbook filled with all the good times you've had together. "The key to make a Leo excited about the relationship again is to make sure you let the Leo know that they are primary in your life, second to no one," she says.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Being Consistent With The Little Things Tina Gong/Bustle "Virgos are sticklers for their routine," Tripp says. They're Earth signs. So like their fellow Earth signs, they're least likely to get bored in a relationship. What they do want, however, is consistency. To make a Virgo excited about a relationship again, it's the little things that will amount to a lot, Mckean says. That could be anything from helping them out with housework or having consistent date nights each week. "The key is repetition so that your Virgo can feel at ease and relaxed," she says. "With less to worry about, there's more for them to be excited about with the relationship again."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Keeping Things Balanced Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are represented by scales, so for them, balance is essential. "Whenever there's equilibrium in a Libra's life, they are extremely content and look forward to making their partner content too," Mckean says. When a Libra is feeling low, they might need to find ways to get back to their baseline. When it comes to relationships, Libras get easily excited. They're ruled by Venus, so they're naturally excited for love, romance, and beauty. To get your Libra excited for the relationship again, Mckean says you just need to add some "harmony" into your activities and surroundings. There's no need to go all-out. Keep your relationship as simple and pleasant as it can be. "As long a Libra's scales aren't swinging wildly, they can easily get excited and stay excited for a long time," she says.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Being A Little Mysterious Tina Gong/Bustle When you're with a Scorpio, Tripp says you're never going to be bored. "Their constant desire for intensity will keep things from getting too stale," she says. While that can help you stay excited about the relationship, their mastery of self-control over their emotions can make it challenging for you to know how they're really feeling about things. Scorpios are known for doing their research. According to Mckean, they don't get into relationships with just anyone. "For a Scorpio, knowledge is power," she says. "Since they already know what's coming, there's little for them to be excited about." So the key here is to keep some things a mystery. Find ways to let them uncover new things about you. That will help keep them excited about you and the relationship.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Taking Them On An Adventure Tina Gong/Bustle "Sagittarians were born excited about everything — everything except anything that would impinge on their freedom and sense of adventure," Mckean says. With that said, falling into a routine for them is "like signing a death warrant." The good news is, it really won't take a lot to get your Sagittarius excited about the relationship again. According to her, surprise them. If you can, traveling is always going to get a Sag excited. If you can't travel, Mckean suggests doing something fun at home like throwing them a surprise costume party. With them, it's important to keep it fun.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Keeping Important Dates Special Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns, like Tauruses and Virgos are all about practicality. "While being practical isn't as exciting to most people, it's one of the most exciting things that you can do for your Capricorn partner," Mckean says. While some signs would like lavish gifts and trips, Capricorns can do without it. They work hard and really value their goals. If you can support them in their ventures, they'll be happy. "Milestones such as a graduation, a promotion, or even an anniversary can be a source of excitement for a Capricorn," she says. For instance, if it's your anniversary, show them how much they mean to you with a meaningful, hand-written card as a keepsake. Guaranteed, they will cherish you forever.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Letting Them Do Their Thing And Welcoming Them Back With Open Arms Tina Gong/Bustle "While being in a relationship generally means spending time together, this sometimes can become too monotonous for your Aquarius partner," Mckean says. It may seem kind of odd, but for an Aquarius to stay excited, they'll need to miss you a bit. So give them space to do their own thing. "Aquarians love to be loved and hate being needed," she says. "A show of self-reliance and independence will make your Aquarius very happy while they are off doing their own thing alone." This doesn't mean they want to see other people. According to Mckean, they're not like that. For them, it's just a little absence that makes their hearts grow fonder.