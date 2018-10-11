With the countdown to Princess Eugenie's October 12 wedding officially on, details surrounding her nuptials have left royal fans with many questions about her new life with soon-to-be hubby, Jack Brooksbank. Much like the hype that surrounded Meghan Markle amidst her union to Prince Harry earlier this year, there has been increased interest in what Eugenie's name will be after she marries her longtime love this fall — particularly since she's the one who is an actual member of the royal family.

While Eugenie already holds the princess title by being the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, DailyMail notes that she will follow normal traditions in taking on her new husband's name. Although there will, of course, be some modifications due royal protocol. Upon tying the knot later this month, Hello! notes that 28-year-old's official title will become Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank.

Since Brooksbank is an outsider marrying into the family, it was assumed that he would take on the currently vacant title of Earl of Northallerton — similar to the way Meghan gained the title of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex when she joined the British monarchy this past May. However, DailyMail reports that the Casamigos Tequila ambassador has opted to remain a commoner following his marriage to Eugenie.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

E! News has noted that despite being a member of British royalty, Eugenie appears to be allowed a bit more freedom than her cousins, William and Harry since she's further down the royal ladder in terms of taking the throne. Eugenie presently stands ninth in line as heir to the British throne, just beneath older sister, Princess Beatrice of York. As far as the the rest of the royal family tree goes: Princess Eugenie's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, currently serves as the head of the U.K. Commonwealth with her uncle, Charles, Prince of Wales designated as the throne's immediate successor. Right under that, Eugenie's cousin Prince William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are numbers two, three, four and five, respectively, in the line of succession. Prince Harry comes in next at number six, followed by Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, who comes in at seven, and her sister, Princess Beatrice, at number eight.

It's also worth noting that Eugenie's positioning will continually be pushed back should William, Harry, Beatrice — or anyone ahead of them in succession — add more children to the family. That said, Princess Eugenie will probably never become Britain's monarch — which is totally OK because she still gets to receive all of the perks of being a royal.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the second member of the royal family to tie the knot this year, Eugenie and Brooksbank are pulling out all the stops for their autumn wedding. The couple will exchange vows at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and will reportedly have quite an extensive guest list for the affair. According to Refinery29, the couple invited over 850 guests — a number which is 250 more than the reported 600 people in attendance at Harry and Meghan's intimate ceremony this spring. The pair are also allegedly planning a lavish after-party, to be held the day after the wedding. The Sunday Times reports that the event will have a “festival” theme complete with rides, food stalls, “loads” of cocktails, and “bloody marys for the hangovers” — a much more laid-back vibe compared to the formal events which will take place the day prior, according to Entertainment Tonight.

With her status forever cemented in the royal family, Princess Eugenie's name change comes as the perfect enhancement to her already regal title.