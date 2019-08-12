We all have standards for our relationships. Whether it be loyalty or honesty, there are things we emphasize that we need from those around us, especially our romantic partners. And sometimes, those standards change as you meet new people. You realize your values can change over time and some things you thought were important to you ultimately don't hold as much significance anymore. But despite this, there is always at least one thing in a partner you don't settle for.

"Your zodiac sign plays into your preferences," Kansas City astrologer Cindy McKean, tells Bustle. "Earth signs prefer practicality. Fire signs like passion. Air signs love communication. Water signs prefer closer connections. Sometimes like attracts like, other times opposites attract." The traits that you find so heavily connected to your astrological sign can dictate the values that are most important to you, and can help you navigate what you find most important in a relationship. They can also indicate which things you might have hard-and-fast rules about when it comes to what you want in a partner. Either way, your zodiac sign can help you determine which values you hold nearest and dearest to your heart — and shouldn't settle for for anyone, especially a partner.

Here is the one quality you shouldn't settle for in a partner, based on your zodiac sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): No Shared Interests Tina Gong for Bustle You don't have to find someone that's into all of the things you're into — that's almost impossible. But an Aries should be on the lookout for a partner with a good amount of shared interests. "Full of fire and energy, an Aries should never settle for someone that's interested in the same activities as you are only half the time," McKean says. "The way you see it, you're in a full time relationship together so all things should be done together, not just some of them. Steer clear of procrastinators."

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Negative Spending Habits The Taurus may be a sign inclined to luxury, but that doesn't mean they spend money irresponsibly. "As an earth element sign ruled by Venus, Taurus knows quality and money is particularly important to you," McKean says. "While spending a larger amount for excellent quality is something you're inclined to do, one thing Taurus doesn't like doing is nonsense spending on frivolous items. With that, make sure you don't settle for a partner that doesn't appreciate the value of money or objects."

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Excessive Shyness Tina Gong for Bustle Sometimes, opposites attract. But at the same time, being with someone who has stark differences in their personalities than you can make it difficult to get along well or have fun together. "Anyone quiet or excessively shy is not going to be your cup of tea," McKean says. "Geminis are social butterflies so a partner you have to coax socially or break the ice for will get tedious very quickly for you. You thrive on variety too, so a partner stuck in habit will not gel with you."

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Lack Of Family Values Whether its the involvement of your family in your life or a possible desire to have your own family in the future, Cancers hold family near and dear to them. "Home and family are the two most important things in a Cancer's life," McKean says. "Without either, a Cancer will feel incomplete or insecure." So make sure you are looking for a partner with similar values, and you'll likely have a successful relationship.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): Negativity Tina Gong for Bustle Leos aren't just known for their leadership qualities and inclination to all thing luxe, they're also creatures of optimism. "As the sign with the sunniest disposition in the zodiac, any partner that doesn't share your sense of optimism is someone to avoid," McKean says. "Proud, regal, and vibrant, your in-born confidence will naturally prevent you from ever settling for less than you deserve. You are a model to all."

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Messiness A Virgo's obsession with perfection and organization make it nearly impossible for them to pair up with someone who leaves dirty clothes on the floor or doesn't wipe the sink after washing their hands. "As creatures of habit and the tidiest of all signs in the zodiac, you naturally avoid those that are comfortable with untidiness," McKean says. "Unless you are OK with constantly cleaning up after your partner, the one thing you should never settle for in a partner is messiness."

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): No Sense Of Romance Tina Gong for Bustle Everyone appreciates a little romance in their relationships, but to Libras, romance is a necessary ingredient to a successful pairing. "Libras understand love more deeply than most other signs in the zodiac," McKean says. "You can see love in everyone and everything around you, including creature comforts. With that, you shouldn't settle for a partner that isn't romantic or you'll find yourself at odds."

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Loose Lips Scorpios rarely show their cards, so when they do, it's important to them that they do so with someone who will keep their secrets to themselves. "Deep, intense, and penetrating, you guard your secrets like a tight vault," McKean says. "A partner with loose lips will send you sailing far away from getting close to each other. While a talkative partner is OK for you, anyone that can't keep a secret isn't. Ever."

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Lack Of Adventure Tina Gong for Bustle The Sagittarius is forever seeking knowledge and looking for the next thrill. So sharing a relationship with someone without the same curiosity is near impossible for you. "With a sense of adventure running in your blood, you have a tendency to jump to the next exciting prospect in life," McKean says. "A partner that doesn't have that same zeal for a new experience around the corner is the one thing you shouldn't settle for in a partner."

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Laziness It's difficult to meet a Capricorn without the next 10 years of their lives mapped out with detailed instructions of how to get there. So someone with a lack of ambition is not going to pair well with this earth sign. "Not afraid of rolling up your sleeves, you're always ready to work hard to reach your goals," McKean says. "A partner that isn't as keen on hard work or long-term goals is not one that's compatible for the long-term. Chances are you'll meet The One (The Right One) through work who will be just as motivated as you."

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Selfishness Tina Gong for Bustle The most humanitarian astrological sign, Aquarius is inclined to being selfless and caring about others. Someone with opposite motives will not make a good match for this air sign. "As a lover of humanity, a partner that is self-serving is the last thing you should settle for," McKean says. "Chances are that you run in many circles but your selflessness will expose you to plenty of equally selfless people."