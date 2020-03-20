As of March 19, the total number of coronavirus cases in the UK has reached over 2,500, with 103 deaths. Sadly for funeral arrangements may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, whether the deceased was infected with the virus or not.

What's The Risk Of COVID-19 Spreading At A Funeral Service?

The UK has been advised to practice social distancing measures by the government to limit the spread of COVID-19. While these mainly include avoiding pubs, bars, restaurants, and theatres, and working from home where possible, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also discouraged people from gathering in groups.

It came after Johnson "advised against mass gatherings in the UK", per BBC Sport. The day before, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced guidance that "gatherings of 500 people or more" should be avoided in Scotland. Obviously, the number of those attending funerals usually isn't anywhere near that number, but it can still be classed as relatively large gathering of sorts.

So while the chance of spreading the virus to a large number of people is obviously minimised the smaller the group, there's still a risk that guests may be carrying the virus without even realising it and will then pass it on to others in the funeral party.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advisory also points out that though "there is 'currently no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of COVID-19,' individuals 'should consider' not engaging any physical contact with the deceased."

Why Are Cremations And Memorial Services Being Suggested Rather Than Burials?

This stems from Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething, per BBC News, who recently suggested that there should be "a push towards cremation and memorial services in the months to come," during an assembly to the Conservative health committee.

"If we really are seeing a level of mortality that means that the normal process can't cope then we'd have to make changes," he explained. This refers to a worst case scenario which would involve the storage those who died from COVID-19. "The initial part could be about increasing storage of the deceased and powers for local authorities to acquire places to store bodies."

He continued: "Then we have to consider what that means in terms of whether it's burial or disposal and whether it's possible that single disposal may not be possible at the top end of the reasonable worst case scenario."

Has The Government Imposed A Ban & What's Their Advice?

As the Evening Standard writes, funeral directors were expected to meet with government officials on March 17 "to develop contingency plans" on contingency plans. "Consistency of advice is key and this is what we are aiming to achieve from our meeting with the Cabinet Office," John Levett, chief executive of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) told the Press Association (via the ES).

"If there are restrictions on numbers of people gathering, bereaved people need to know exactly what this means for funeral services and how funeral directors can support them," he added.

According to BBC News, "a bill detailing the emergency powers" is soon to be published. In the meantime, the Church of England have implemented their own measures. "Sadly, those over the age of 70 and those with an underlying health condition are strongly discouraged from attending in the present circumstances," CoE guidance reads (via the Telegraph).

The guidance also suggests that while it's "impossible to say what a safe maximum [of guests] would be in each circumstance [...] it should be discussed with the officiant," which should also be "communicated to anyone in the wider circle of family, friends or colleagues in advance."

Will You Have To Postpone Arrangements & How Will That Work?

Until there is official government guidance, it seems to depend on where the service is being held.

In the States, the CDC has advised "morticians that large funerals should be livestreamed instead", which is something the CoE are also considering — especially for those who are self-isolating. "Failing this, a recording could be made which can be sent to anyone unable to attend after the service," the Telegraph writes.

