Cold weather may still be lurking around, but cosmetics brands are gearing up for the change in season. Thanks to Tarte's new High Tides & Good Vibes palette, you're going to be feeling the warmer weather vibes despite winter's chill.

On March 5, Tarte Cosmetics announced the launch of its new palette, and if you've been following the brand on Instagram for a while, the new eyeshadows may look somewhat familiar. In 2018, Tarte participated in April Fool's Day by posting an image of a cool-toned, blue and green palette. While the eyeshadows were meant as a joke, Tarte fans were actually stoked about the new hues. Given the brand's typical focus on neutral tones like those found in their Tartelette palettes, the fake April Fool's Day eyeshadows were a major hit.

While that Tarte palette was truly just a joke, the brand may have just listened to it fans on social media regarding their desire for more shade diversity. How? The new Tarte High Tides & Good Vibes palette certainly appears to have a few shades that look similar to that infamous April Fool's one.

The new sea-inspired collection of shadows features 12 shades (four glitters and eight mattes and shimmers), and while of course, there is a transition shade, cool toned teal, turquoise, true blue, and silver all make up part of the new product.

Definitely similar to the shades in the 2018 April Fool's Day palette, right?

The April Fool's palette was meant to be a foil to the brand's Tartlette Toasted palette. Hence, its name was allegedly Tartlette Icy Betch. The new High Tides & Good Vibes palette, however, is the opposite of Icy Betch. It's all about warm weather, sun, and blue waters, even if it does feature similar shades.

If the mix of blues and warm tones seems like your next must-have, there's good news for you. The palette launched on March 5, and it's available right now at both the Tarte and Sephora websites. The launch, however, is exclusive to Sephora, so don't head to Ulta or you'll be out of luck.

If you're a fan of Tarte, the price of the new palette won't come as a shock. The new collection of eye shadows retails for $39 making it the same price as the brand's well-known Tartelette palettes.

While Tarte launching a palette that features bold colors is exciting news, the brand isn't alone in releasing a palette that features more vibrant color for the summer months.

Anastasia Beverly Hills just announced the launch of its new Riviera palette. While the brand is known for its unique shade combinations, like those found in Prism and Subculture, the new product from the brand features serious vibrancy with shimmering turquoise, hot pink, mustard yellow, and purple shades.

If you're looking to add some color to your spring and summer makeup wardrobe, get ready because brands seem to be embracing boldness in 2019.

Tarte's new colorful High Tides & Good Vibes palette is a departure from the brand's often neutral and warm tones, but the new blues and silvers in the palette will likely be a welcome change for beauty lovers who were disappointed that the brand's April Fool's palette wasn't real. Now, though, it kind of is.