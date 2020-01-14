When it comes to setting New Year's goals, one of the most common is to do more traveling in the new year. And it makes sense — we're all on our hustles 24/7, and taking a little time out to vacation and see more of the world can be rejuvenating, exciting, and mind-expanding. If planning some trips this year is on your list of resolutions, why not look to the stars for a little destination guidance? The astrology of the new year can help drop some hints as to where each zodiac sign should travel in 2020, so if you're an indecisive Libra like me, it might help spark a bit of inspiration.

And of course, as we embark on 2020, we have a whole new year of astrological transits to consider when planning our trips, too. "Traveling in 2020 will require thoughtful reflection," shares astrologer Stephanie Powell, head of content at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, who spoke with Bustle. "We’ve got Jupiter, the planet of luck and travel, moving through reserved and structured Capricorn. Last year, Jupiter was in its home sign of Sagittarius, which favored booking tickets on a whim, but for the next 12 months, we’ll likely see more work-related travel or trips that serve some sort of purpose," she explains. "Capricorn isn’t the type of sign to greenlight a last-minute getaway — it’s slow-moving, practical, and needs time to prepare."

Another astrological event that must be considered when traveling? Retrogrades. *Cue horror movie screams.* "Mercury retrogrades, of course, still stir up the most travel-related issues ... which may throw a wrench in your 2020 jet-setting plans," explains Powell. Mercury is the planet that governs transportation, communication, technology, and intellect, so it's got a major effect on travel plans. This year's Mercury retrograde periods go from Feb. 17 to March 10, June 18 to July 12, and Oct. 14 to Nov. 3 — so keep in mind that if you're traveling during these dates, you'll want to take extra precautions.

But it's not just Mercury we have to worry about. "This year we have two extra planets going retrograde: Venus and Mars," Powell explains. "Both of these planets are known as inner planets, and their energy and transits result in a more direct impact on our personal lives. Venus will retrograde on May 13 in Gemini, a sign that governs travel and short trips," Powell continues. "Mars will retrograde on Sept. 9 in Aries, a sign known for adventure-seeking and risk-taking." While we may notice that during these times of the year, we could be a little more prone to overspending on trips or getting impatient during the travel flow, it's definitely not a reason to postpone a trip. Just keep in mind that retrogrades are typically a time for slowing down, so allow yourself some wiggle room in both your schedule and your mental state.

With that in mind, here are some trips to take in 2020, based on your sign.

Aries — Big Sur, California

Shutterstock

With breathtaking views full of dramatic cliffs, the open ocean, and a clear sky, Big Sur is the gem of California's central coast. Aries has a busy year ahead, full of career growth — so it's going to be important to take some down time to disconnect with technology and reconnect with your inner self. Remote and pristine, this outdoorsy destination is the perfect place for quiet reflection.

Taurus — Rome, Italy

Shutterstock

You're getting your finances in order this year, Taurus, so consider using that financial focus to start budgeting for a big trip abroad! And Rome, the Eternal City, is an ideal destination. Your Venus-ruled self will live for the incredibly rich history of the city that's illustrated through its art and architecture. Plus, is there anything better than fresh-made pasta and endless shopping opportunities?

Gemini — Sedona, Arizona

Shutterstock

2020 is shaping up to be a year of major personal and spiritual transformations for you, Gemini, so choosing a vacation destination that reflects your inner growth (rather than distracts from it) is key. Enter the magical city of Sedona. The gorgeous, spiritual desert backdrop will ground you in the elements as you visit the city's "energy vortexes" and take in the beauty of the iconic red rocks.

Cancer — Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Shutterstock

A whole new side of you is emerging in 2020, Cancer, and you're definitely in the mood for some whimsical and romantic energy. What better place to explore than North America's little slice of Europe, Montreal? The most populous city in Canada, located in French-speaking province of Quebec, is a hub of Euro-inspired art and culture. Now you can say all the French films you watch were just travel research.

Leo — New York City, New York

Shutterstock

You're majorly on your hustle this year, Leo, building a whole new version of the life you want to lead — so if you're going to vacation, go somewhere that you can feed off the high-powered, quick-moving energy! New York City has a little bit of everything, and since you're on your game this year, the hustle and bustle won't overwhelm you — it's much more likely to simply inspire you!

Virgo — Chiang Mai, Thailand

Shutterstock

2020 is making you a badder, bolder version of yourself, Virgo! Can you feel your horizons broadening? Your mind expanding? That said, get out of your comfort zone and go abroad this year by taking in the sights, sounds, and tastes (yum!) of Chiang Mai. Pay visits to the incredible temples and beaches — and if you're feeling wild, grab a cheap flight south to Koh Phangan for an iconic full moon party.

Libra — Santa Fe, New Mexico

Shutterstock

Balance is your thing, Libra, and this year, you're seeking it in spades — focusing on making your life much more homey and stable, and less chaotic. Keeping your flight domestic and taking in the incredible healing scenery of New Mexico is a fabulous idea. Santa Fe is a hub of art and culture — perfect for a Venus-ruled sign like you — and in between folk art markets and museums, you can squeeze in hikes and hot springs for a balanced vibe.

Scorpio — Dublin, Ireland

Shutterstock

You're coming out of your shell — err, your exoskeleton? — this year, Scorpio. Stepping out of your comfort zone and into the center of the party in Dublin could be the rejuvenating and confidence-building vacation you need. In between living it up in Dublin's wild, exciting nightlife scene, you can visit the city's incredible medieval cathedrals and other architectural wonders that will connect you to the area's rich history.

Sagittarius — Multi-State Road Trip

Shutterstock

You're reeling things in this year as far spending goes, Sagittarius, and getting more serious about your goals and responsibilities. But that doesn't mean you don't need a break from your day-to-day! Taking a fun road trip with your partner or a couple close friends is an ideal way to vacay without breaking the bank. Map out your main destinations, then let serendipity guide you along the way! Leave room for impromptu stops and magic.

Capricorn — Paris, France

Shutterstock

With expansive, global Jupiter transiting through your sign for most of 2020, this year is going to be an ideal year for you to plan a big vacation and go all out, Capricorn. Pull out all the stops and book yourself a trip to Paris, the City of Lights. Between incredible dining experiences, a plethora of art and architecture, and luxurious lodging options, you'll be living your best life and taking advantage of Jupiter's excitement this year.

Aquarius — Boulder, Colorado

Shutterstock

You're working on getting in touch with yourself and improving in all different areas this year, Aquarius, so booking yourself a trip to someplace with a slower pace — and lots of natural beauty — is a great plan. Boulder, Colorado is a gem of a city in the mountains, full of spiritually-minded attractions and outdoor activities galore. Plus, you're an hour away from the urban excitement of Denver, as well as the sparkle of Rocky Mountain National Park, so there's plenty to explore.

Pisces — Maui, Hawaii

Shutterstock

2020 is a big year for you as far as stepping into your own and embracing your confidence. That said, soaking up the vital, life-giving energy of the sun with a tropical trip to the lush island of Maui, Hawaii will boost your spirit and inspire you to shine, shine, shine. Stay beachside on the bustling but beautiful island, and set aside a day to travel the Road to Hana and experience the most beautiful waterfalls, views, and scenery you could imagine.