There are so many reasons why people feel stressed out, overwhelmed, and overly-busy. Packed schedules, personal problems, the responsibilities of life — the list goes on and on. But when it comes to astrology, some zodiac signs may be more prone to stress than others due to their personality traits, how they view the world, and the things they value most.

Their "ruling planet" can also play a big role in the amount of stress they feel. "Essentially, this means that each zodiac sign is ruled by one or more planets and much of their core personality is formed from this rulership," Julia Kelley, an astrology and yoga teacher, tells Bustle. "So for instance, Capricorns are hard-workers, straight-forward, and ambitious, and much of that comes from the planetary rulership of Saturn, which rules responsibility and discipline." And while being a hard worker doesn't automatically mean Capricorn will feel stressed, it can put them in a position where stress may be more likely to crop up.

Once these signs are aware of their potential stressors, however, often all they need to do is make a few simple changes in order to find more balance. Here are the three zodiac signs that are most likely to deal with stress, according to an astrologer, as well as what they can do about it.

1. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Virgos are the most detail-oriented signs of the zodiac. They want to make sure that everything is running smoothly, not only in their lives but also in the lives of those around them and their environment," Kelley says. And as you can imagine, that can easily lead to feelings of stress. Beyond focusing on their own plans and to-do lists, Virgos have a tendency to take on the responsibilities of friends, family, coworkers, and even their partners. This might take the form of micro-managing everyone's schedules, nitpicking the details of everyday life, or taking on too many extra projects at work — all in the name of being in control. While it's fine to be particular and prefer things a certain way, if a Virgo feels as if it's gotten out of hand, they can make a change by consciously stepping back. "Virgos need to learn to manage their stress by not taking on projects that they don't have the bandwidth for and not feeling responsible for everyone else's progress," Kelley says. They might also look for ways to de-stress in their down time, as a way of maintaining balance. "A great practice for Virgos to release stress is to spend time working on something that puts them in flow," Kelley says. Things like cooking and gardening often fall into this category, since they're relaxing and productive.

2. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Due to the fact Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of responsibility, discipline, and order, they may be more prone to stress. "Being ruled by Saturn makes Capricorn feel like they always have a bag of obligations on their back," Kelley says. "Capricorns tend to feel responsible for many things, and they hold the weight of this responsibility with them at all times." They also have lots of goals and work really hard to reach them, which is a great quality. But if they go overboard and forget to take a break, it's not long before they'll feel stressed. "You will never find a Capricorn who doesn't have an ambitious goal they are working on, a company they are running, or a demanding job they are in," she says. "They are prone to being workaholics and also to bottling up their emotions, [a] combination [that] can lead to high amounts of unaddressed stress." While Capricorn shouldn't feel as if they need to drop their goals, they may want to consider finding support. For example, "it's important that Capricorns have someone they can talk to about their work and life, such as a therapist, life coach, or good friend," she says. Capricorn can also benefit from finding a better work-life balance, whenever possible. They can add fun hobbies into their schedule, take advantage of their hard-earned vacation time, or occasionally leave work on time (instead of staying late), in order to feel less stressed.