Sad news for Zigi shippers. According to a source for UK tabloid The Sun, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up after more than two years of dating. While the split has yet to be confirmed by either of the stars— Bustle reached out to reps for Hadid and Malik for comment, but did not receive an immediate response — the source for The Sun says "They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other."

*Clenches fists, closes eyes, screams up at the ceiling with tears cascading down face* WHYYY? 2018 has already been a pretty tough year for celebrity breakups — Jen and Justin, Lena and Jack, Ari and Becca, to name a few — but if the reports about Hadid and Malik are true, love is officially dead.

According to a "source close to the couple," the pair split because "they’ve grown apart, having been together for a long time." As far as breakups go, that's kind of the best-case scenario, but it definitely doesn't make things any easier for the people involved. At least it's not, like, super scandalous, though? Silver lining?

More to come ...