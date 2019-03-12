This season of The Bachelor has been pretty tough in terms of breakups, but none were more awkward than Tayshia and Colton, mostly because Tayshia thought that Colton was the one and he... did not. At all! Tayshia made it to the Fantasy Suite week of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, but it just wasn't enough. Why did Tayshia go home on The Bachelor? She's honestly better off without someone who doesn't love her back.

Things were going great with Tayshia and Colton until after their Fantasy Suite date, because Colton had a date with Cassie, who panicked about their fledgling relationship and bailed on our favorite virgin Bachelor. He told Cassie that he loved her and wanted her at the end of this, and when she didn't acquiesce or change her mind, he scaled an eight-foot fence and ran off, crying, into the Portuguese wilderness. Poor guy. But poorer still were Tayshia, who thought she and Colton had an amazing time on their date and didn't know this was happening, and Hannah G., who didn't even get a Fantasy Suite date before Cassie's departure. In any case, Tayshia was in a blissful bubble without knowing any of the craziness that happened between Colton, Cassie, and Chris Harrison, but her world was about to get rocked.

