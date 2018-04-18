Choosing a name for your child can be difficult and, according to TMZ, Khloé Kardashian struggled choosing her baby's last name. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided on True Thompson, as she revealed Monday on Instagram. However, TMZ reports making a final decision wasn't an easy process for the 33-year-old.

Kardashian reportedly picked out True a month prior to giving birth to her daughter on April 12. Apparently, the reality star was settled on Thompson as her baby girl's surname, but when cheating allegations involving Tristan Thompson broke, her decision became clouded. (Bustle reached out to representatives for Kardashian and Thompson about the cheating reports, but did not receive a response.)

As TMZ reported, the Revenge Body star was "beyond conflicted on whether to go with Kardashian or Thompson when it was time to fill out True's birth certificate." She reportedly took a few days to think about it and, obviously, ended up going with the NBA player's last name. According to TMZ, Kardashian felt like it was the right choice, especially since Thompson is True's father.

However, People released a conflicting report Monday. According to the magazine, Kardashian never went back and forth on True's last name, even after the cheating reports surfaced. "Khloé still very much loves Tristan, and this baby is one half his," a source told the publication. "True is their child together. Giving the baby his last name was never in question."

Similar to TMZ, Entertainment Tonight reported Monday a source said Kardashian and Thompson chose "True Thompson" before any of the current drama made headlines. This source also said, "Khloé and Tristan are currently very much still together and living together and there is currently no plans for that to change. They’re both there for their daughter."

Upon announcing True's name and arrival, Kardashian shared, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

The way she worded the caption didn't go unnoticed. She used pronouns like "our" and "we" compared to "my" and "I". According to the source who spoke with People Monday about True's name reveal, "It was very intentional that the statement was basically from the both of them, and reinforces that they are Mommy and Daddy, in this together." The insider added, "The word love was capitalized for a reason too: right now that’s all Khloé has room for her in her heart. This moment is all about love for her."

After True's full name was revealed, many fans weren't happy — and they still aren't. "Khloe really gave her baby Tristan's last name," one person tweeted Wednesday. "Nah, if I were her, my baby would be a Kardashian. you're not going to cheat and still get to give the baby your last name." Another person posted, "Khloe should’ve gave True her last name." There's also this tweet: "can someone tell khloe kardashian that it's not too late for her to change her baby's name and last name? thanks x".

Unlike the reported "conflict" surrounding True's last name, her first name probably was an easy choice due to its familial significance. After her granddaughter's birth, Kris Jenner revealed True is a family name.

Next to an image of nothing but pink balloons, the momager wrote, "I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true".

At least True's name is meaningful? And however you may feel about her surname, it's probably safe to say Kardashian wouldn't have selected Thompson if she weren't comfortable doing so.