After news broke last week that a new member of the Kardashian-Jenner family arrived, fans have been eager to know Khloé Kardashian's baby's name. And now, the answer is finally here: True Thompson. Yes, Khloé's baby's last name is the same as the child's father. The choice may not be exactly what fans expected, given the rumors swirling about Tristan Thompson since last week, a few days before the baby actually arrived. However, the choice does suggest Khloé's commitment to keeping Thompson involved in their child's life — at least in some capacity.

In a message posted on Monday, April 16 to Instagram and Twitter, Khloé wrote,

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

The reality star shared a photo of a room filled with pink balloons, celebrating the arrival of her and Thompson's daughter. The fact that she's over-the-moon about True's arrival shouldn't come as a surprise to fans, since she's been eager to share so many details about her journey to becoming a mom. She also previously said she wanted to give her child a "T' name, to match Thompson's last name.

While giving the baby a "T" name was the plan all along, it's understandable that some fans speculated Khloé would change things up, given recent events. Just days before the new baby arrived, rumors spread that Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloé on more than one occasion over the past few months. First, Daily Mail shared what they claimed was a video of the NBA player kissing another woman in a club in NYC. Then, TMZ shared footage, allegedly showing Thompson with two women in a hookah lounge last October. (Bustle reached out to Thompson's agent and Khloé's reps about these videos and reports, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Since Khloé has not commented on the rumors, it appears she's focusing on the positive right now and not letting that get to her. Deciding to keep Thompson's last name for the child further suggests she's putting the drama in the past, at least for now. This isn't all that surprising, since reports also spread last week that Khloé reportedly let Thompson in the delivery room. Sources told TMZ that while the Good American designer is "devastated" by the rumors, she was putting feelings on hold, so that the child and Thompson could bond in the delivery room.

But even if Khloé is supposedly staying positive, fans on Twitter aren't exactly having the best reaction to the choice to keep Thompson's surname. The tweets below speak for themselves.

But here's the thing, even if fans don't approve, it's ultimately Khloé's decision what to name her child and how to raise her. If she does keep Thompson in the picture, fans should respect her decision to work things out with him on her own, and accept that she's choosing to do whatever is best for her and her growing family.

And if fans do want more details about what Khloé is going through, there should be some comfort in the fact that People reported Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras captured the birth of Khloé's baby, as well as the unfolding of the whole ordeal with Thompson. (Us Weekly posted a conflicting report saying the birth was not filmed, but that the Thompson situation would be "dealt with." E! declined to comment on production details when Bustle reached out, so at this point, it's a waiting game.)

For now, at least fans have a few answers: Khloé's baby's first and last name. And even if you disagree with her pick, chances are the outspoken sister stands by the decision and could not care less about the critics.