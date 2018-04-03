After the news broke that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split, it's likely that your Twitter timeline filled with posts declaring love was dead and Step Up is over. The internet is taking Tatum and Dewan's breakup hard, like really hard, and that 2006 movie has become a painful reminder for so many. Sure, the film, might be the beginning of their love story, but before you go burning your copies of Step Up DVDs, it's worth re-reading Tatum and Dewan's announcement about their split, which makes the case that the film that brought them together shouldn't tear fans apart.

Many of the Twitter reactions to Tatum and Dewan's split included rather dramatic mentions of Step Up. "Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating," one person tweeted. "Love is dead. Step Up is ruined. April is cancelled." Another person wrote, "Love is dead. I'm depressed no one talk to me Step Up is ruined."

The trend of "Step Up is ruined" tweets continued with a fan declaring, "Step up is ruined, I am ruined" along with a crying emoji. While someone else wrote that "there are a lot of emotions" that come along with this unfortunate announcement. And it's true, watching Step Up today or tomorrow might be a somber experience, but it shouldn't ruin the movie forever. Especially, for those fans who paid close attention to Tatum and Dewan's announcement regarding their split.

In their joint statement, which they each posted on their social media accounts, they wrote that that they wanted to "share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction."

The truth is, they wrote:

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

They might be going their separate ways "for now," but "there are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

They're not looking to put aside all they've been through together — as they wrote, they'll "always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," their 4-year-old daughter — and fans shouldn't either.

Step Up is just one part of their lives together, and it was a beautiful part. It's what brought them together and even if they're going their separate ways now, they've made it clear not all love is lost between them. This announcement was them declaring their "conscious uncoupling" with one another, and as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have proved this doesn't have to be a bad thing.

Since those two split in 2014, they've spent holidays together and gone on vacation as one big, modern family. Heck, Paltrow posts photos of her ex husband and her fiancé Brad Falchuk together having Sunday brunch. They've shown that not all breakups have to be tragic endings, but can actually be new beginnings.

It's why some fans couldn't help but think to the future. As journalist Jarett Wieselman tweeted, "Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating. We'll always have 'Step Up.'"

And he's right. Step Up wasn't just a time in Tatum and Dewan's life, it was a time in all our lives. A feel good movie about finding a connection with someone that seems so far outside your orbit. It's a love story, and just because Tatum and Dewan are not together anymore that doesn't take away from the magic they give off onscreen.

It's a snapshot of a different time, not necessarily a better one, but a different one and it still deserves to be celebrated whether the stars of that movie are married or not. So, put on Step Up and reminisce about what Tatum and Dewan gave so many: the hope that there is someone out there, even for a little while. After all, it is better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all. Luckily, you can still go on loving Step Up for however long you want.