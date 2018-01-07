Will Joe Keery Be At The 2018 Golden Globes? If David Harbour Wins, Steve Harrington Has A Bet To Uphold

Stranger Things is up for Best Drama Television Series at the 75th Golden Globes. So fans of the Netflix series (executive story editor: Jessie Nickson-Lopez) should have their eyes peeled for the cast on the red carpet and in the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. One particular cast member you might be looking out for at the 2018 Golden Globes is Joe Keery. Not only is he the actor behind Steve Harrington, but he has a fandom-approved friendship with Best Supporting TV Actor nominee David Harbour. Due to a bet between Steve Harrington and Chief Jim Hopper, it would be a tragedy if Keery wasn't in the Golden Globes audience. Yet, you should probably prepare yourself for this Stranger Things favorite most likely not being in attendance.

Harbour and Keery's friendship fire has been flamed by Habour, who posted comparison photos of him as a young man and Keery now. He loves posting about Steve Harrington's dreamy looks, and when you go to Harbour's Instagram page currently, his bio states, "A Joe Keery fan page." So when Harbour posted about being nominated for a Golden Globe, Keery responded. As Refinery29 reported, Keery commented, "If you win David the Duffer's [sic] get to shave my head."

It's unimaginable that the creators of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, would ever agree to shave off Steve's signature locks. Yet, a promise is a promise and it seems only right that Keery should be present when he finds out the fate of his glorious hair.

As a nominee, Harbour is entitled to a date at the Golden Globes. But he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he didn't bring a date to the 2017 Emmys and based on his social media presence, Harbour doesn't appear to be dating anyone seriously. So perhaps he'd want to have castmate and friend Keery by his side at the Globes. Keery does have a girlfriend, actor and kiteboarder Maika Monroe, but she probably wouldn't mind. After all, the Golden Globes are tough to get into, so Keery most likely didn't get an invite himself, let alone a plus one.

As counterintuitive as it seems, even though Keery is in the cast of a nominated show, that doesn't guarantee him a seat. For instance, Domhnall Gleeson told TODAY he wasn't invited to the Golden Globes back in 2016. That was despite starring in the winner of Best Drama Motion Picture that year, The Revenant, and two other Globe-nominated films.

The New York Daily News reported that the ceremony is so exclusive because there's only room for less than 1,300 people at the Globes. By comparison, the venue for the Oscars can fit 3,400 people. So even though Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Best Actress in a Drama nominee Winona Ryder were attendees at the 2017 Golden Globes, Keery was nowhere to be found last year.

According to the Golden Globe Awards eligibility descriptions, the Best Television Series awards "are given to the individual producers accredited by the Producers Guild of America for those television programs." So while the actors in attendance often join the producers on stage to accept the award, like members of The Crown cast did in 2017, the actors aren't really the ones winning Best Series at the Golden Globes. Beyond being Harbour's date, the only other way Keery would be ensured an invite is if he were a presenter. Unfortunately, Keery (nor anyone else from the Stranger Things cast) is on the current list of presenters.

Now, when the cast of Stranger Things won Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Keery was in attendance. His name was listed specifically as a nominee since he was a member of the main cast, but he seemed to be sitting farther from the stage than some of his co-stars, as they managed to get there much more quickly. If you hadn't noticed that he was there, you may have been distracted by Ryder's facial expressions during Harbour's acceptance speech. But you can spot Keery in the below picture between Officer Powell actor Rob Morgan and Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan.

He also attended the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards when Stranger Things won Show of the Year.

However, the Golden Globes have a tighter guest list than the SAG Awards or the MTV Awards, so you shouldn't expect to see Keery's smiling face on Jan. 7 unless Harbour brings him along. And while it'd be great to see Harbour take home the prize for Best Supporting TV Actor, it's safe to say no one would be happy to see Steve Harrington lose his magnificent mane.