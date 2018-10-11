With the October 12 ceremony on the way, there has been an increased interest in the details surrounding Princess Eugenie's marriage to Jack Brooksbank, including whether or not Eugenie's wedding will include page boys. While the role is not as common in American weddings, UK wedding website Confetti notes that page boys are usually between the ages of 3 and 10, and traditionally help to carry the bride's train during her entry and exit at the ceremony. Despite being a seemingly big job for a youngster to handle, Harper's Bazaar noted that it is quite common to have children in the bridal party instead of adults. "In Britain, the bride goes down the aisle first, followed by attendants or bridesmaids and page boys holding the train," royal expert Marlene Koenig explained to the mag.

Much like Meghan Markle's walk down the aisle when she married Prince Harry last May, Eugenie will be accompanied by page boys as she makes her way to the altar at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle this Friday. Town & Country notes that the bride-to-be has enlisted the help of her cousin, Prince William's son, Prince George of Cambridge, and Louis de Givenchy, the son her close friends Zoë and Olivier de Givenchy, to help her out on the big day.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's worth noting that George, though only 5-years-old, is already a page boy expert, having recently lent his adorable charm to his uncle Harry's wedding this past spring. The youngster also starred in his aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017, and, just last month, he took part in his mother's close friend Sophie Carter's ceremony.

As for the rest of the wedding party, Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, will be on-hand to escort her down the aisle. Additionally, was been reported that Eugenie's young cousins; Princess Charlotte, Savannah Philips, Isla Philips, Mia Tindall, and Maud Windsor, along with Theodora Williams, the daughter of Eugenie's good pals, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, will serve as bridesmaids in the ceremony. Meanwhile, her older sister Princess Beatrice will stand by her side as the maid of honor at the event, and will most likely be the only adult to serve in the bride's court, according to Harper's Bazaar.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Similar to the the itinerary for Prince Harry's wedding to Markle, Eugenie and her new hubby will be hosted by the Queen for a luncheon following the ceremony, which will also take place at Windsor Castle. As the royal family transitions between venues, members of the public are invited to observe. As per a statement from The Royal Family:

"The couple are delighted Her Majesty The Queen has agreed for the grounds of Windsor Castle to be opened to those wishing to join the celebrations. After receiving over 100,000 applications, invitations have now gone out to the 1,200 members of the public who will join them on the day."

The event will be followed-up by a lavish after-party which will take place the day after the wedding. The Sunday Times reported that the event will have a “festival” theme and will be much more relaxed than the formal events of the day prior. No word on whether the page boys and younger members of the wedding party will also be invited.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie is the second royal to get married this year, and the details surrounding her adorable bridal party couldn't be any more exciting. And fans of the British royals should be ready to see many more adorable wedding photos in the days to come!