The announcement that Jude Law is young Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts sequel was made nearly a year ago. But fans are finally seeing him in action in the trailer for the film. And spoiler alert: Young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer is hot. While the movie star is very attractive in his own right, it wasn't until fans saw Law in character as Dumbledore in photos that they realized the hotness spell he'd cast on the Hogwarts headmaster. And the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald trailer has only fueled this firestorm of desire for hot, young Dumbledore.

Unlike the controversial Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Dumbledore plays a major part in the first Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer released on March 13. The video starts with the professor being questioned at Hogwarts about Newt Scamander's whereabouts. Dumbledore is also shown having covert meetings outside of Hogwarts with even his deluminator making an appearance.

Fans on Twitter are living for this focus on (young, hot) Dumbledore. And it's obvious that the filmmakers knew what they were doing since the trailer makes the most of unveiling young Dumbledore. Even before viewers see his face, there's a shot of Law taking a slo-mo stroll down the corridors of Hogwarts and then he manages to sit sultrily on his professor's desk. This relatively slow reveal is probably because Dumbledore is an utterly beloved character in the Harry Potter series. But it also seems like it's a wink to the fandom, acknowledging just how attractive Law is in this role. Here's hoping that casting director Fiona Weir is somewhere celebrating her fine work.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Beyond his attractiveness, fans commented on other aspects of Law's appearance in the Fantastic Beasts sequel trailer, like how much Dumbledore had aged between The Crimes Of Grindelwald and meeting Tom Riddle a decade later. And wondering why he's dressed in the modern fashion of the day instead of his old wizarding robes like he was in the original Harry Potter movie series. Some fans are also still upset about the casting of Depp and that Dumbledore's sexuality won't be explicit in the film — even though J.K. Rowling revealed years ago that Dumbledore was gay and once in love with Grindelwald.

Yet, despite these issues, the one thing that most people are united about on Twitter when it comes to the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald trailer is the apparent hotness that is young Dumbledore — and it made for some pretty hilarious tweets.

His Strut

Fantastic Beasts is milking Law's beauty for all its worth. But it's also so good to see Dumbledore in the halls of Hogwarts again as Twitter user SindarOath noted.

His Butt

SindarOath also acknowledged how excellent Dumbledore's butt looked when he sat down on his desk ...

Dumbledore's Thicc

... and others couldn't help but notice Law's curves as well.

Time's Have Changed

No one expected when they first picked up Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone that they'd be objectifying Dumbledore years later.

Hot For Teacher

But maybe somewhere deep down fans should have realized that Dumbledore was the hot teacher that Hogwarts students swooned for back in the day.

Law's Bringing Mr. Napkin Head To Dumbledore

While Dumbledore has never been a rom-com figure, fans have Law to thank for bringing his Mr. Napkin Head charm from The Holiday to the iconic wizard.

"The Wand Chooses The Wizard"

Honestly, even without seeing the movie yet, Law as Dumbledore has already been worth it for the magic-themed sexual innuendos.

But The Grindelwald Casting Is Still Terrible

Sure, the fandom loves Law as Dumbledore, but that will never make up for the fact that Depp is Grindelwald for some people.

While there are bound to be more shots of young, hot Dumbledore in future trailers, you'll be able to catch Law in all his wizarding glory when the second Fantastic Beasts movies comes out on Nov. 16.